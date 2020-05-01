EastEnders SPOILERS: Stacey to return after Kush makes horrifying discovery about Jean?

In next week's EastEnders, Kush makes a horrifying discovery about Jean. Could his findings lead to the return of Jean's daughter Stacey?

Over the last few weeks, viewers have seen Jean's behaviour become erratic. Most recently, she believed Daniel had come back from the dead once again, after he left her a gift.

However, viewers know Jean stopped taking her bipolar medication last month after a run-in with Suki Panesar and next week, Kush learns the truth.

Kush finds out Jean hasn't been taking her medication (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders star Jake Wood shares picture from first TV role in tribute to Jill Gascoine

Kush grows concerned about Jean's behaviour. Despite Jean assuring him that everything's fine, Kush's suspicions grow.

But he's soon alarmed to discover Jean hasn't been taking her medication.

After another run in with Suki, Jean takes her anger out on Phil Mitchell and explodes at him.

Kush tries to talk to Jean (Credit: BBC)

Later on, a worried Kush tries to talk to Jean but she refuses to listen.

Concerned and wanting to make sure sure Jean takes her tablets, Kush goes to desperate lengths.

Could Jean's mental health lead to Stacey's return?

Why did Stacey leave?

Stacey left Walford last year after attacking Phil Mitchell. His son Ben agreed to cover as he also wanted Phil dead and Stacey and Martin fled with their kids Lily and Hope.

Stacey fled Walford last year (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders, Casualty and Holby City are 'not quite' ready to resume production

Eventually Martin returned and Ben had him doing dodgy business for him. To protect Stacey, Martin ended their marriage, telling her he had slept with his ex-wife Sonia and wanted to be with her.

However, Ben soon told Martin he would allow Stacey to return, but it was too late. Stacey sent a friend to collect her belongings.

But could Jean's mental health bring her back to the Square?

EastEnders next week airs Monday at 8pm and Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Would you like to see Stacey return to Walford soon? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.