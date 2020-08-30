EastEnders is lining up a huge confrontation for former best friends Ruby Allen and Stacey Slater next month.

The ex pals used to be close before Stacey was forced to go on the run after trying to kill Phil Mitchell.

Ruby and Martin have got together in lockdown (Credit: BBC)

In her absence her husband Martin has moved on – with Ruby.

And now the new couple are living together which won’t go down well with Stacey.

Ruby actress Louisa Lytton explained: “Luckily for her, she had just bought a huge house just before lockdown, and Martin moved in.

“She has spent the whole of lockdown in a new relationship, or building this new relationship. Very cosy! Shame we didn’t see it on screen!”

She added: “For Ruby, Martin is the sort of person she has always wanted. She has come from a terrible background and has been on her own for many years. That’s what she was searching for.

“At the moment, it’s all fun. Stacey hasn’t been around but, obviously, she comes back! She’s going to cause many problems and many issues, and it will be quite testing to see if they’re meant to be together, or how intimate the relationship is.

“I really like it. I really hope it’s something that goes forward.”

EastEnders cat fight for Stacey and Ruby?

And Louisa is hoping for a classic EastEnders showdown between the women.

She added: “I hope we get a confrontation too. We did everything together 15 years ago as a friendship so for Lacey to be back it feels like home.

Stacey and Martin ended things on bad terms last year (Credit: BBC)

“I love working with her. I think it’s exciting to see a friendship that will go through so much – they have to come back together every single time because they have no-one else. In real life, I probably wouldn’t do it!”

Executive producer Jon Sen added: “The big one is Stacey – we have been waiting for her to come back.

“We have really missed her energy in the Slaters so the first two weeks we tease a mystery – where is she?

“Are all of these things on the going on the Square to do with her then she’s back with a bang.

“There are some fantastic Stacey scenes – especially when she finds out about Martin and Ruby.”

