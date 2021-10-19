EastEnders SPOILERS: Stacey returns with bombshell revelation

Next week’s EastEnders spoilers promise big drama for Stacey as she returns with a massive secret.

Martin and the Slaters are excited that she’s on her way home after being released from prison following Ruby’s confession.

They prepare a homecoming party for Stacey and excitedly await her Albert Square comeback.

But just hours after she arrives, Stacey floors them all by revealing her shock secret.

EastEnders spoilers: Do Martin and Stacey get back together?

Stacey’s thrilled to be home (Credit: BBC)

Although he rejected Stacey and stuck with his wife Ruby, Martin has never stopped loving her.

The news that she’s on her way home makes Martin feel both excited and apprehensive.

Not only does this mean that the kids will be moving back into the Slaters’ and he’ll be alone again, but he has to face his feelings.

The former couple are cordial when they meet for the first time with their kids, who are thrilled to see Mummy.

But Stacey takes Martin to one side and asks to speak to him later in private.

Martin wonders if there is a way back for them after all.

Eve arrives

Is Eve bringing trouble with her? (Credit: BBC)

Martin confides in best mate Zack, who tells him to be honest with Stacey.

He tells Martin that he should go all out to win his ex back and show Stacey he loves her.

But when he comes face-to-face with Stace, she stops him before he can confess anything.

Martin is stunned when she drops a bombshell that he never saw coming.

A couple of days later, Stacey has more than just Martin to contend with when her friend Eve rocks up in Walford.

The trouble-making ex-con kicks things off by trying to flirt with bemused Shirley at the Albert.

Eve and Stacey are really close (Credit: BBC)

Later, Eve is in The Queen Vic when Stacey finally catches up with her.

The two friends embrace, and Stacey excitedly introduces Eve to mum Jean, who is less than impressed.

How will Eve fit into Stacey’s life, and will she bring more bother to the Slaters’ door?

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

