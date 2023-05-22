Stacey looking distraught on EastEnders; inset, logo and background (Credit: BBC/Composite: ED!)
EastEnders spoilers tonight: Stacey left mortified as her dirty secret is exposed

The Slaters are left reeling as they learn what she's been up to

By Joel Harley

Tonight’s EastEnders spoilers 9May 22) reveal that Stacey Slater is left feeling mortified as her secret shame is suddenly exposed to her family. How will they react?

Elsewhere, Jay and the Mitchells prepare for Lola’s return from hospital. With the end nearing, her family and friends are ready and waiting to make her final days special.

Meanwhile, Sonia helps out a distressed Jay, and Freddie puts a team together. Then, Ravi makes moves to win Chelsea back. But will he succeed?

Read our EastEnders spoilers for tonight in full below.

Stacey in school with Lily on EastEnders

Unaware of what is about to befall them both, Stacey walks Lily into school (Credit: BBC)

Stacey’s dirty secret is revealed

After Lily refuses to go into school due to bullying, Stacey takes her in. She also arranges Amy to come over for a sleepover afterwards.

Furious at the bullying that Lily is experiencing, Stacey shares her feelings with the headmaster – who invites her to join the parents committee that evening. However, her appearance at school causes a hubbub among the students – who have discovered Stacey’s Secret Cam page.

Stacey looks upset on EastEnders

Stacey is mortified when her secret is revealed to the whole family (Credit: BBC)

Embarrassed on her behalf, Denzel and Nugget tell Amy. Amy then reveals all to Lily.

Back at home, Lily outs Stacey in front of the horrified Slater family. But what will mortified Stacey do next?

Jay carries Lola in his arms back home on EastEnders

Jay and the Mitchells welcome Lola home (Credit: BBC)

Lola returns from the hospital

With Lola due back from hospital, Jay and the Mitchells prepare for her return. However, Ben is unconvinced that Lola should be coming back, and struggles to accept her prognosis.

Later, Lola arrives back on the Square. She is greeted by her family and neighbours, who rally around for support.

Sonia talks to Jay on EastEnders

Sonia encourages Jay to seek help (Credit: BBC)

Sonia appeals to distraught Jay

Meanwhile, after being snubbed by Billy, Sonia passes Reverend Mills on to Jay. She encourages him to reach out to the Reverend for support. But will he listen?

Freddie high fives Billy in the chippy

Freddie plots his latest scheme (Credit: BBC)

Freddie puts a team together

Elsewhere, Freddie attempts to build his dream team to win The Vic pub quiz. In doing so, he seeks help from an unlikely source. But who?

Ravi tries to win Chelsea back

In an attempt to win Chelsea back, Ravi tries to befriend Finlay and Felix, sharing his business advice. But will they – and Chelsea – fall for his ploy?

Stacey's Options Become Desperate | Next Time | EastEnders

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

Related Topics

EastEnders EastEnders Spoilers Stacey Slater

