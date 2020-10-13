EastEnders spoilers reveal Stacey is attacked. But who is behind it?

This week, Stacey was shocked to learn that ex-husband Martin and her former best pal Ruby had got married. But next week things turn sour between the two women once again.

Kat and Stacey are cleaning The Vic whilst Lily pulls a sickie. She lies to them about where she got her new tablet.

Stacey soon goes into a rant about Ruby’s money and her daddy issues. Kat’s shocked as Lily listens to her mum.

Lily tells Ruby all the things Stacey said about her (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders: Viewers horrified as it’s revealed Frankie’s mum secually abused 12-year-old Mick

Later, a mistaken delivery at the club leads to Stacey and Ruby taking a trip down memory lane, but things soon go wrong.

As the two reminisce, Lily repeats all the nasty things Stacey said about Ruby earlier and Ruby is left fuming.

EastEnders: Stacey is attacked

Later, Stacey is shocked when she shows Kush something that has been posted through the letter box. With Kush having his own money issues, he assumes it’s a warning from his debts.

Meanwhile Stacey assumes it’s from Ruby. But when she confronts the businesswoman about the letter, she denies it.

Kush has his own money struggles (Credit: BBC)

Soon Ruby tells Stacey she could have her off the Square in a click of a finger. But Stacey is upset that Ruby is trying to take her kids away from her.

Read More: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

Deciding she’s not going to take it anymore, Stacey heads over to the club to give Ruby a piece of her mind.

Ruby tells Stacey she could have her off the Square in a click of a finger (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders SPOILERS: Next week’s First Look in 10 pictures

However as she’s walking over, Stacey is attacked by a hooded figure and left lying on the floor.

Who is behind Stacey’s attack? Will she be okay?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Will you be watching next week’s EastEnders? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.