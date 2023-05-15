New EastEnders spoilers for tonight (May 15) have revealed that Stacey Slater feels the pressure as she’s evicted by bailiffs. Struggling for money, an opportunity suddenly presents itself. But will Stacey resort to increasingly desperate measures to make ends meet?

Elsewhere, Elaine puts noses out of joint as she continues to make waves at The Vic. Then, Vinny struggles with his family loyalties and Callum implores Ben to make things right with Lola.

Read our EastEnders spoilers in full below.

Stacey’s money woes come to a head (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Stacey’s head is turned by an indecent proposal

Money issues continue to spiral out of control for the Slaters, as bailiffs arrive to evict Stacey. Martin tries to help, but Stacey insists that she has everything under control.

Later, with Stacey seeming dejected, Freddie comes up with an idea to drum up some funds at the bap van. His scheme is an instant success.

However, Stacey is distracted by an offer from a Secret Cam client. Desperate to make ends meet, what will Stacey do next?

Elaine’s presence puts Linda’s nose out of joint (Credit: BBC)

Elaine makes waves at The Vic

As Elaine and Linda deal with the aftermath of The Vic break-in, Linda is upset to find the ruined picture of Mick. Elaine, however, seems unfazed.

With the bar up and running, Elaine is an instant success with the men of Walford, charming them with free drinks. Linda gets irritated as her mum disrupts the everyday routine at The Vic.

Elaine quickly makes waves (Credit: BBC)

Convinced that the Panesars are behind the break-in, Elaine speaks with Eve – who confirms that Nish is not to be trusted. In spite of Eve’s warning, Elaine sets her sights on taking them down. However, Eve tries to persuade Elaine to drop her vendetta, telling her that Linda doesn’t need the extra stress.

Later, Elaine and Linda have a heart-to-heart about losing Mick and they vow to support each other. Later, Elaine makes a phone call to a mystery man. She and shares her hopes that he’ll move into The Vic with them. But who is he?

Who is Elaine’s mystery man? (Credit: BBC)

Vinny struggles with family ties

After a verbal bruising from Elaine, Vinny goes to the Minute Mart to find comfort from Suki. Later, he is torn between his parents differing expectations of him.

Callum tries to talk Ben into doing the right thing (Credit: BBC)

Ben tries to make things right

Callum manages to convince Ben to make amends with Lola, who isn’t best pleased with him. Heeding his words, Ben promises to be there for Lexi when Lola is no longer able to.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

