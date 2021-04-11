New spoilers reveal Shirley Carter will return to EastEnders next week – and take revenge on Phil Mitchell.

Bruiser Shirley left Walford earlier this year determined to find her missing sister Tina.

Shirley Carter has Phil Mitchell in her sights in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

What happened to Tina on EastEnders?

Viewers know Tina was murdered by Gray Atkins after confronting him about killing his wife Chantelle – but thanks to Gray’s scheming, the family thinks Tina fled.

Evil Gray even paid a homeless woman to pretend to be Tina to give the Carters hope she was still alive.

But after months of searching, Shirley has found no sign of Tina and returns to the Square.

EastEnders spoilers: Shirley’s revenge on Phil

As a result of her failure, she is determined to make someone pay for Tina being gone – and her former lover and boss Phil is top of her list.

She blames him for not clearing Tina’s name over Ian Beale’s attack.

Tina was investigated by the police, and the Carters think she ran to avoid prison.

Phil and Sharon Watts were actually responsible – but neither of them confessed until Tina had already disappeared.

But with Shirley knowing where all of Phil’s bodies are buried – she’s well placed to destroy him.

And that’s exactly what she intends to do.

So will Phil pay for what he’s done?

Fans aren’t convinced Tina is dead (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: So is Tina Carter still alive?

However, EastEnders fans are still not convinced Tina is actually dead.

Went to work? Is Tina dead or not? I just need to know!

Actress Luisa Bradshaw-White posted a selfie of her going to work after Tina’s apparent death.

She captioned the photo: “Got dressed. Put make-up on. Went to work. Yippee!”

Her EastEnders co-star Kellie Bright, who plays Linda Carter, commented a red love heart emoji.

However, fans believe that Luisa is going to work at BBC soap and that it’s a hint Tina is alive.

One wrote: “Went to work, as in Tina’s alive?”

But a second commented: “Went to work? Is Tina dead or not? I just need to know! Or have you got a new job already?”

However, a third said: “Please say you’re coming back?

“Tina didn’t have a big enough storyline yet and she needs an explosive one – which this could be. Especially with Shirley finding out the truth and even Phil for that matter.”

