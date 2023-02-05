EastEnders spoilers: Sharon urges Zack to fight for Whitney and the baby

Recent EastEnders spoilers have revealed that, as Zack Hudson struggles with his HIV diagnosis, Sharon urges him to fight for Whitney and their unborn child.

Can Zack be there for Whitney and the baby in their time of need?

Zack is struggling to come to terms with the fact that he has been diagnosed as HIV positive.

At the same time, Whitney learned that their unborn baby has a condition called Omphalocele.

Can Zack overcome his own struggles to be there for Whitney and the baby?

Read our EastEnders spoilers for this story below.

Zack has begun treatment for his HIV (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Zack is conflicted as he starts HIV treatment

As the storyline continues, Zack starts his HIV medication.

He remains wracked with guilt that he hasn’t shared his diagnosis with Whitney.

Meanwhile, she is reeling from the recent news about their baby’s health.

Following some words of reassurance, Zack convinces Whitney to go to the hospital for additional tests.

At the hospital, Zack begins to suffer side effects from his HIV medication.

Sharon tells Zack that she is there for him – and encourages him to fight for Whitney (Credit: BBC)

Sharon is there in Zack’s time of need

As he struggles to come to terms with recent events, Zack breaks down to Sharon.

Still feeling ashamed about his HIV diagnosis, Zack can’t bring himself to share this news with Sharon.

Instead, he tells her about Whitney’s recent Omphalocele diagnosis.

Drawing from her own experience as a parent, Sharon vows to support her brother.

She encourages him to fight for Whitney and the baby.

Zack feels better having shared some of his woes.

Whitney is devastated to learn that the baby’s health is in jeopardy (Credit: BBC)

Whitney shares her worries with Chelsea

Meanwhile, Whitney is frantic when she misplaces her baby scan photo.

Breaking down in front of Chelsea, she reveals all about the baby’s complications.

Chelsea comforts Whitney and shares some words of advice.

Will Zack take Sharon’s advice and step in to lighten Whitney’s load?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!