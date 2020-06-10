EastEnders SPOILERS: Sharon finds out the truth about Dennis's death

In next week's EastEnders, Dotty becomes fed up of Ian and goes to tell Sharon the truth about Dennis's death.

After Bobby hears about Dotty and Peter's kiss from Ian, he's devastated.

Meanwhile, Dotty is also upset and decides to sell NOS at Ruby's despite Ruby warning her not to.

Later that night, the police arrive at the club.

Dotty sells NOS at Ruby's (Credit: BBC)

Dotty then confronts Ian over setting her up with the police. Angry, Dotty tells him she is going to tell Sharon the truth about what happened on the boat.

Will Sharon finally learn about the events surrounding her son's death?

Dotty says she's going to tell Sharon the truth about what happened to Dennis (Credit: BBC)

Read More: Who gets the Vic in EastEnders? Phil and Sharon could be set for a huge surprise

What happened in this week's EastEnders?

In this week's episodes, Dotty and Peter ended up sharing a kiss after Dotty helped fix one of his cars at the lot.

Afterwards Dotty ended up running off and when she tried to talk to Peter later he made out he wasn't interested.

Ian wasn't happy to see Dotty and Peter so close (Credit: BBC)

But after joining his fitness class, the pair decided to go for a drink. Later, Ian caught them kissing in his kitchen.

Read More: WIN £1,000 in our 'Grab a Grand' competition!

Could Dotty change her mind about revealing the truth for Peter's sake?

Ian's part in Dennis's death

Back in February, Ian's son Bobby was beaten up and left needing surgery. He soon discovered that the attack was a result from online bullying started by Dennis.

Despite Ian locking Dennis in the room in the boat, he tried to save him (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders fans brand whitney a 'homewrecker' as she tries to kiss Gray

At the boat party, Ian locked Dennis in a room on the lower deck in order to take him to the police. But when the boat crashed, it began taking on water.

Although Ian tried to save Dennis, he still ended up drowning. Dotty later found out what happened when she heard a voicemail Dennis had left Ian begging him to save him.

EastEnders airs Monday at 8pm and Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.