EastEnders could be lining up a shock reunion for Sharon Watts and Phil Mitchell.

The former couple bitterly split last year after Sharon’s affair with Keanu Taylor was exposed.

There’s a reunion on the cards for Sharon and Phil (Credit: BBC)

It culminated in Phil throwing Sharon into the street at Christmas and vowing to murder Keanu.

However, after the death of her son Dennis, the pair grew closer.

They worked together closely on a plan to murder Ian Beale for his part in Dennis’ death.

But while that failed, it seems there is still a spark left for the former husband and wife.

Now the soap has given its clearest sign yet that the pair are going to get together.

In next week’s episodes Sharon will be struggling as it is the first anniversary of Dennis’ death.

Sharon turns to Phil for support next week (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders’ Sharon Watts turns to ex Phil Mitchell for support

With her friendship with Linda Carter broken beyond repair, Sharon turns to Phil for support.

Linda turned her back on Sharon after she tricked her into confessing the truth about Ian Beale’s attack.

Linda’s sister-in-law Tina was, as far as her family is concerned, forced to go on the run to escape prison for the attack.

However viewers know she was murdered by Gray Atkins.

And after Max Branning exposed Sharon publicly, though no-one believed him, Linda was determined to get the truth.

She convinced Sharon to tell her the truth, promising not to judge her.

Linda got the truth out of Sharon Watts – and abandoned her (Credit: BBC)

But once she had the full story she turned on her former best friend and accused her of destroying her family.

The rejection will push Sharon back into Phil’s arms.

He eagerly offers her comfort and they bond over their shared loss.

Phil asks his ex-wife out on a date – and she says yes! (Credit: BBC)

Will Sharon and Phil come back together?

To complicate matters the day marks son Albie’s first birthday too – so Sharon is a torrent of emotions.

Sharon goes to the bench on the Square to mourn her son and sees Phil.

The hardman arrives to pay his respects and Sharon tells him about what happened with Linda, leaving him furious.

Phil promises Sharon that he will deal with it – what will happen to Linda?

Phil also has another surprise up his sleeve – a present for Albie leaving Sharon touched.

And to cement their reunion – Phil asks his ex-wife out on a date but will she accept?

Is a permanent reunion on the cards?