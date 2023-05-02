In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Reiss’ secret is revealed as Sonia finds out the truth, leaving her devastated.

As Reiss disappears on Sonia’s birthday, he returns leaving Sonia with a shocking revelation about himself.

But, how will Sonia react to Reiss’ secret? Will the truth drive a wedge between her and Reiss in EastEnders spoilers?

Sonia learns the shocking truth (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Sonia finds out Reiss’ secret

Next week, Sonia is shocked to discover that Reiss has disappeared on her birthday. At the café, Rocky tells Kathy that he overheard Reiss on the phone but Kathy tells him to shut up and not ruin Sonia’s birthday.

Before the Coronation performance, Rocky thinks about telling Sonia what he heard but holds back when Reiss turns up at the last minute.

Rocky later confronts Reiss, with Sonia overhearing their conversation. She demands answers and when Reiss gives them to her, she’s destroyed.

Sonia’s furious, feeling hurt by the revelation. She decides that she wants Reiss out of her life. But, will she change her mind after taking some advice from her nearest and dearest?

Sonia thinks things through (Credit: BBC)

Sonia takes some advice from her loved ones

Martin tries to support Sonia as she opens up to him about ending things with Reiss. Meanwhile, with Reiss having slept in the car all night, Eve feels sorry for him.

She provides a shoulder for Reiss to cry on before going to speak to Sonia, suggesting that she listen to what Reiss has to say.

With Sonia sticking to her original decision over Reiss, her friends and family continue to give her some advice. However, after listening to some wise words from Lola, Sonia’s truly touched. But, will she decide to forgive Reiss for keeping this secret from her? Will she give him another chance?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

