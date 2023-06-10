In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Ravi discovers Suki’s escape plot after her accident and starts becoming suspicious.

As Ravi discovers that Suki was planning on leaving, he tells a shocked Vinny what he knows.

But, will Ravi tell Nish about Suki’s escape plans and land her in even more trouble in EastEnders spoilers?

Eve wants to get rid of Nish (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Eve encourages Suki to report Nish

Viewers will know that Suki had been planning on escaping Walford with Eve, packing her bags.

She had found out about Nish’s dodgy deal before reporting him to the police. However, she didn’t get the chance to escape as Nish came home and accused Vinny of dobbing him in.

Soon after, Suki suffered an accident and was rushed to hospital with her life hanging in the balance.

Next week, Vinny starts to worry that Suki injured herself on purpose and questions her about it. Afterwards, Suki and Eve worry that Ravi knows about Suki’s plans to leave Walford.

Once Suki is discharged, Vinny’s unable to get through to his mum and gives Eve his keys hoping that she can help her open up.

However, once alone, Eve tells Suki that she must report Nish for pushing her down the stairs if she has any hope of escaping him. But, will Suki report Nish?

Will Ravi tell Nish about Suki’s plan to leave? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Ravi exposes Suki’s escape plot

As the Walford residents start spreading rumours that Nish harmed Suki, Vinny confides in Ravi about his fears.

Ravi then reveals that Suki was preparing to leave. Vinny’s left in disbelief by the revelation.

Later on, as Nish is questioned and taken into custody, Ravi’s furious with Suki. Vinny then returns home filled with rage after Ravi reveals that Suki had a suitcase packed.

Vinny believes that Suki and Eve were teaming up to get Nish into trouble so that Suki could run off with another man. Vinny then goes out on a mission to find the identity of Suki’s ‘other man.’

Afterwards, Vinny gives Suki an ultimatum. But, will he find out about her relationship with Eve?

