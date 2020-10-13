EastEnders spoilers reveal Phil goes for full custody of his son Raymond. But what will Ellie say?

Recently Phil and Denise found out their son Raymond, who they put up for adoption, was injured in a car accident. But the accident killed Raymond’s adoptive parents.

Next week, Ben tells Callum that Phil has been up all night. Phil can’t get hold of Raymond’s adoptive grandmother, Ellie, after she found out he is Raymond’s biological dad.

Phil wants custody of his son. But will he be able to get it? (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders: Viewers horrified as it’s revealed Frankie’s mum sexually abused 12-year-old Mick

Ben reckons she’s using a fake name and they have no way of finding her.

Later, Callum asks DI Thompson for information on Ellie, implying it will help him get close to Phil. But he’s surprised by what he learns.

It looks like they manage to track Ellie down as she soon meets Phil at The Arches and Phil confronts her about her lies. What is she lying about?

Phil meets with Ellie (Credit: BBC)

They meet again later and Ben insists they need to do things properly and go through the courts – if she wants a war, she’s got one.

Meeting with his solicitor Ritchie, Phil tells her that he wants full custody of his son. But Ritchie is honest with Phil and tells him that she can’t see the courts handing over Raymond to someone with his criminal record.

Is any chance of Phil getting custody of the little boy?

Meanwhile, DI Thompson wants Jack away from the investigation so Callum tells a disgruntled Jack to steer clear.

EastEnders: Phil has a plan

It seems Phil hasn’t given up on Raymond as he works on a plan to prove that Ellie is unfit to parent. Meanwhile Denise makes up her mind.

Callum tries to get information on Ellie for Phil (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders SPOILERS: Stacey is attacked

DI Thompson catches Callum assessing information on Ellie for Phil. But Callum tells him he can only get Phil on side if he helps him with some intel.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Will you be watching next week’s EastEnders? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.