EastEnders spoilers reveal Patrick finds himself in grave danger. But will someone be able to help him?

In next week’s scenes Jack has some good news for Denise and sparks fly. But little do they know they’re being watched from across the Square.

Later Patrick’s good intentions catch up with him. But they leave Denise furious and Patrick heartbroken.

Denise is furious. But Patrick ends up in grave danger (Credit: BBC)

But soon there’s a knock at the door and it ends with Patrick in grave danger…

Will Denise be able to help Patrick, or is he in big trouble?

EastEnders spoilers: Lucas’s return

Lucas returned to Walford on Christmas Day with his and Denise’s daughter Chelsea.

Denise was shocked to see Lucas had got out of prison and was at the church she attends with Raymond.

Chelsea and Lucas are back in Walford (Credit: BBC)

But she was even more shocked when she realised her daughter Chelsea was with him.

Later Chelsea turned up at Albert Square and Patrick went and found Lucas. He assured him that he would let Chelsea know what a despicable man he is.

What will Patrick do?

Lucas’s past

During Lucas’s first appearance from 2008 until 2010, Chelsea tracked down her dad.

Eventually Lucas and Denise got back together. However things took dark turn when Lucas left his ex-wife Trina to die after pushing her into a rake.

Lucas also strangled Denise’s ex-husband Owen in a huge episode which ended with Lucas and Denise getting married.

Lucas killed Trina and Owen and tried to frame Denise (Credit: BBC)

When Denise found out the truth about the death’s, Lucas framed her for the murders and faked her suicide.

But it was later revealed in a huge twist that Denise was alive and being held hostage in a derelict basement.

Eventually the full extent of Lucas’s crimes were revealed and he went to prison. But could Patrick and Denise be in danger now he’s back?

