EastEnders spoilers: Next week revealed in all-new pictures – October 25-29

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal the return of Stacey.

She comes back with a bug bombshell – and a new friend; it’s never quiet when she’s around!

Elsewhere, Zack’s got a shock coming his way, and Kim breaks down.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Stacey returns

The Slaters and Martin plan a welcome home party for Stacey.

She returns, but things are awkward with Martin.

2. Stacey immediately breaks the law!

Stacey asks Kheerat to get Suki to fix the boiler, but he says no.

So Stace steals Kheerat’s keys and the family go for a shower at the Panesars’!

3. Stacey drops a huge bombshell

Stacey asks to see Martin later. He hopes she wants him back and Zack encourages Martin to go for it.

As Martin prepares to reveal his true feelings, Stacey interrupts and drops a huge bombshell.

4. Stacey sees Janine

Stacey and the kids head to The Vic for lunch with Martin.

However, Stacey leaves when she sees Janine.

Meanwhile, Martin wonders where he stands with his ex-wife after her revelation.

5. Eve arrives

Eve, who Stacey knows from prison arrives at The Prince Albert.

She spots Shirley and immediately starts flirting with her.

Stacey arrives at The Vic and meets Eve. They happily embrace.

Jean watches on, unhappy at Eve’s arrival.

How will Eve’s presence affect the Slater household?

6. Kim breaks down

Kim is devastated as she talks to Pearl about Vincent.

She finally finds the words to explain Vincent is dead.

After telling Pearl the truth, Kim is distraught.

She breaks down in Denise’s arms.

7. Zack gets a shock delivery

Zack is confronted by the dad of a heartbroken girl, so Zack pretends to be Martin.

Sharon takes Zack and Martin for dinner, but when they later return home they find a baby on the doorstep.

But is Zack the father?

8. Dotty is desperate

The police turn up at the club and search Dotty.

Keegan stands up for Dotty, but she tells him it’s about her mum.

Meanwhile, Tiffany sees them together and is upset.

Dotty later approaches Rocky and demands he get her inheritance from Sonia.

Dotty is getting desperate, but how far will she go?

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

