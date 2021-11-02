EastEnders spoilers: Next week revealed in all-new pictures – November 8-12

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Alyssa’s mother turns up in Walford and tells Zack and Sharon who her child’s father is.

Meanwhile Liam and Janine have an idea, and Stacey and Jean continue to argue.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders.

1. EastEnders spoilers: Alyssa’s mum arrives with a bombshell

In the market, Zack takes Alyssa off Martin but as he walks he drops her toy.

Unbeknownst to him a girl watches on.

Later both he and Martin get the paternity test results.

Alyssa’s toy has been dropped off and when they scan the area, Zack sees a girl.

Once Zack and Sharon catch up to her, she says her name is Jada.

She’s Alyssa’s mum and when she reveals who Alyssa’s father is, Sharon and Zack are shocked.

In the café Zack gets Jada to open up – she can’t look after Alyssa.

2. Denise has some home truths for Chelsea

Gray wants to tell the kids about the engagement and the baby, but Chelsea doesn’t think it’s a good idea.

She hasn’t told Denise about the engagement news yet.

Later Chelsea and an excited Kim announce the news. However Denise has a few home truths for Chelsea.

3. Callum to cheat on Ben?

Callum tells Ben and Jay about the Prince Albert’s gay icon’s vent night, however Ben notices Jay mouth something to Ben.

When questioned, Ben eventually tells Callum about his numerous past partners, leaving Callum feeling insecure.

Ben encourages Callum to go to the event at The Albert while he has a meeting with Kheerat.

At the event a flirty guy approaches Callum and gives him his number, which Ben finds later.

4. Nancy has a confession for Mick

Mick approaches a guilt-ridden Nancy.

She opens up about her jealousy towards him and Frankie after the crash.

5. EastEnders spoilers: Liam and Janine have a plan

A stressed Liam helps Tiffany with a hen party booking.

He comes across car keys in one of the drunken girls coat and sees an opportunity to make money fast.

He agrees to be the groups naked butler.

Later he tells Janine about his plans and she spots a way to make the idea more permanent – stealing cars from Tiff’s party guests.

Liam is torn, he doesn’t want to betray his sister.

Later Tiff gets a call from the girl who lost her keys and Liam pretends to be concerned.

Meanwhile Dotty tries to convince Tiff not to go out with Aaron, but Tiff thinks she’s jealous.

After seeing Keegan, who encourages her to keep going with her business, she cancels her date with Aaron.

7. Keegan tells Tiff what he’s heard

In the Vic Keegan tries to be friendly towards Liam. He tells his dad his plans to get back with Tiff.

At the bar he overhears Liam talking about money and going into business with Tiffany.

Determined to protect her, Keegan tells Tiff what he overheard.

8. Jean and Stacey continue to clash

Kat is sick and tired of Jean and Stacey arguing about Eve and threatens to move in with Phil.

Stacey offers an olive branch to Kat, asking her not move in with Phil.

They all take the kids out and Kat asks they promise not to let Tommy play football.

However Stacey and Jean clash and Stacey heads to the café.

Kheerat offers some wise words as Vi listens in.

As Jean goes searching for Stacey, Tommy takes out a hidden football.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

