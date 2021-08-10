EastEnders spoilers: Next week revealed in all-new pictures – August 16 – 20

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Suki is increasingly unstable, Lola is facing heartbreak and Kat gets good news for once!

Social media shame

Amy posts a message about mental health on social media, relating to Isaac’s situation but, when parents post nasty comments, Kim and Denise are upset.

Lola is later left hurt when Kat refuses to stick up for Isaac and Kim gives Kat a piece of her mind, but Sheree overhears…

Meanwhile, Isaac starts thinking when a fellow patient at the psychiatric hospital reveals her strained relationship with her son.

Later Sheree receives a call from Isaac and, when she visits him with Patrick and Kim, is surprised to hear about Lola’s regular visits.

She later corners Lola and tells her she must break up with Isaac for his health’s sake – and Lola agrees to end things!

Kheerat’s grand plans

Kheerat makes plans for The Arches, hoping that Suki will be happy, but she’s not impressed with his new business venture.

Meanwhile Jay is shocked to hear that Kheerat is now a joint partner and warns that he should be more of a silent partner.

Callum is worried about Kheerat being so involved in the business but Ben insists he’s fine. However, when Kheerat announces he’s done a deal for some new business, Ben is frustrated.

They’re at odds over how to run The Arches and Ben announces he wants out, leaving Kheerat furious.

Next thing the police are on Kheerat’s back… and Ben apologises…

Suki’s struggling

After all Honey’s support, Suki appears to be leaning on her a little too heavily. Honey offers to help her sort through Jags’ belongings but when something else comes up, Suki is left annoyed.

When she then overhears Honey and Kim talking about her and doesn’t like what she’s heard, Suki decides to throw away all his belongings.

As Honey tries to apologise later, Suki confesses all to Honey – Jags is dead because of her, she set him up for what Vinny did – leaving Honey reeling.

Ash’s angst

It’s a tough week for Ash as she and Vinny hear from their dad out of the blue.

She is also stressed about work, where things go from bad to worse when she realises her inspection is harsher than usual due to her past suspension.

Tommy’s trial

Tommy’s football trial is looming and Billy gets jealous over the attention Jay is paying him, so Kat tells them both to practise with him.

Kat’s worried that she is putting too much pressure on her young son but is a proud mum when Kim shows her a video of him in action.

At the cab office later, Kim tells Kat that Tommy’s video has been shared by Harry Redknapp – he’s famous now! They keep watch of the video as it goes viral and Kat gets the call – Tommy made the team.

