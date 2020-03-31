EastEnders FIRST LOOK: Next week’s spoilers in 10 pictures

Next week's EastEnders sees Phil questioned by the police, while The Queen Vic is put up for sale, and Ian takes on the fight of his life as he struggles to keep his secret about Denny's death safe...

Phil's locked up

Phil wakes up in his cell after handing himself in for his role in Denny's death at The Queen Vic boat party crash.

Ben finds out from Ritchie his dad is about to confess...

As Phil prepares to reveal all, Ritchie swoops in...

What will happen when the police question him?

Mick and Linda's huge decision

An estate agent arrives to value The Vic, but it is clear that Mick is devastated by the whole thing.

Linda feels awful and suggests maybe she should stop working behind the bar as a compromise.

Later, a drunken Billy puts things into perspective for the couple.

Mick makes his decision and confesses they are selling up.

Mick and Linda agree to wait before telling Tina and Shirley their news.

But word travels fast in Walford, and it's not long before the secret is out.

Ian takes on Dotty

Ian continues to hide his role in Denny's death from Sharon.

He later he gets his hands on the incriminating phone and destroys it.

Dotty is furious that Ian has destroyed the evidence she had against him and threatens Ian.

But how much longer can he keep his secret hidden?

Karen's leaving

Billy is upset when Karen tells him she has some news.

It's a shock for Bill when Karen talks about leaving Walford after Ian's blackmail.

Mitch overhears the pair talking in the cafe and makes a decision.

He later tells Karen that he and Bailey would like to leave Walford with her.

Karen is thrilled, but Mitch is about to ruin everything...

He makes an unexpected confession, leaving Karen reeling. How will she react?

EastEnders will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week. Watch on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7.30pm on BBC One.

