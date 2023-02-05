EastEnders spoilers: Explosive new trailer sparks same theory from fans

In EastEnders spoilers, fans have an explosive theory after a huge new trailer was released featuring Linda Carter.

The BBC soap has teased a major week of episodes where “in a flash everything changes”.

Linda will be at the centre of a major EastEnders storyline this month (Credit: BBC)

In the trailer, for episodes airing the week beginning February 20, the leading women of the Square appear to fret over something.

Linda Carter takes centre stage while joined by Stacey Slater, Suki Panesar, Kathy Beale, Denise Fox and Sharon Watts.

All of the woman are seen dressed normally before changing into evening wear.

And fans think it will be a major storyline that will see someone kill somebody else – and the others covering it up.

One said: “I think this could be something along the lines of what Emmerdale did a few years ago when they had ‘the big night out’ episode.

“Basically an episode that involved the younger cast having a night out in a nightclub in the city but was seen through a flashback episode and involved separate stories coming to a head.

EastEnders spoilers: New trailer released

“I could imagine the ladies heading into town for a night out but things going badly wrong.”

A second said: “I wonder if we just get a flashforward scene of Linda, Stacey, Suki, Sharon, Denise and Kathy standing over Nish’s body.”

Another said: “A flashforward element of some sort does seem the most likely. Would be a first for EastEnders and ties into what Clenshaw said about Kellie Bright filming something in January.

I’m guessing someone murders someone and they all decide to keep the secret.

“Whether it turns out to be a proper flashforward thing with scenes from months in the future, or something that just flashes to the end of the week.”

A fourth said: “I’m guessing someone murders someone and they all decide to keep the secret, it’s given me major I Know What You Did Last Summer vibes.”

A fifth said: “On a more serious note: the thing that has never been done before, would be a flashforward.

“Linda at the centre could be with them trying to all cheer her up? But a murder/whodunnit without knowing who it is for months. And if it is, I wonder who the victim would be?”

EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw previously teased a major storyline surrounding Linda.

Linda is still mourning Mick’s death in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Soap boss teases huge new storyline

He told Digital Spy: “Linda’s still very much at the heart of Albert Square and it’s so great to have Kellie. She’s not going to get over Mick very quickly.

“There are big plans for Linda. She’s going to start shooting something in January that goes out in February and it’s something that we as a show haven’t done before. Linda’s at the centre of that.”

Read more: Who left EastEnders in 2022?

He added: “There is a question mark over the future of The Vic at the moment. Kellie knows what’s happening and we know what’s happening with the Vic. It’s very exciting.”

But are fans right and will someone claim a life?

