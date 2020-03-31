EastEnders SPOILERS: Mitch tells Karen he is leaving Walford with her

EastEnders sees plenty of drama next week when Mitch Baker tells Karen Taylor that he wants to leave Walford with her...

Ever since Ian Beale blackmailed her into leaving Walford with baby Kayden, Karen's been planning her departure.

Karen starts searching for new fast next week (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans will know that Ian offered Karen money to leave Albert Square with her grandson Kayden.

Knowing it was too much for Sharon seeing her son every day, Ian decided things would be easier if Kayden left the Square.

But while the rest of Karen's family are stunned that she is considering Ian's offer, Karen's desperate to keep Kayden from going into care.

However, it's not just her job and family that Karen will be leaving behind.

She will also be saying goodbye to her relationship with Billy Mitchell, too.

Billy is upset that Karen is leaving (Credit: BBC)

The end for Billy and Karen?

Billy has revealed that he would have to stay in Walford because of his own children, and he is upset when Karen starts looking at new places to live.

As the pair chat about Karen's impending move, Mitch overhears them arguing and gets an idea.

Mitch hears Karen and Billy talking and gets an idea (Credit: BBC)

He later suggests to Karen that he and Bailey could move with her and Kayden.

Karen's thrilled that she would have some of her family living with her in the new flat, but not all is as it seems.

As always with Mitch there is a catch... and he makes a shocking confession that could change everything.

Mitch has a shocking confession for Karen (Credit: BBC)

Will Karen really leave the Square just because Ian says so?

Or will she find another way to stay put with her family, but keep her beloved grandson close?

