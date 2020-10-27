EastEnders spoilers reveal Shirley demands to know what’s bother Mick. Will he tell her the truth about Katy and Frankie?

A couple of weeks ago, Frankie told Mick she believed he is her dad. Although at first he believed her to have the wrong person, she told him her mum is Katy Lewis.

After Tina learnt Frankie is Katy’s daughter, she told her that Katy was a career for Tina and Mick when they were children. And Frankie was disgusted to learn Katy had sexually abused Mick when he was just 12 years old.

Max offers Linda another shift at the restaurant (Credit: BBC)

In next week’s scenes, Max offers Linda another shift at the restaurant. She takes it, whilst Mick watches on unimpressed.

Attempting to get back to some normality, Mick interrupts Linda’s shift and tries to woe his wife. But back at home, Linda starts to realise that something is clearly bothering Mick.

EastEnders: Shirley wants to know the truth

Later Linda gets Mick an appointment for a medication review. As Shirley overhears, Linda admits that she’s at her wits end and Mick is struggling.

When Mick finds out about the appointment, he’s furious at his wife for going behind his back.

Shirley wants the truth from Mick (Credit: BBC)

Later Shirley pays her son a visit and tells him she knows Linda is worried and his anxiety is through the roof and they all just want to help him.

Shirley wants to know why he’s been calling Frankie and who she is to him.

Shirley refuses to let it go and pushes for the truth.

Will Mick tells Shirley the truth? (Credit: BBC)

She knows something is wrong and refuses to go anywhere until she knows the truth, forcing Mick to delve into his childhood.

Is he about to tell her about the abuse?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

