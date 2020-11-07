Mick Carter is set for horror in EastEnders as his childhood abuser Katy Lewis manipulates him over what she did to him.

The ex pub landlord revealed last month how he had been groomed and abused by Katy when he was a child.

Katy will try to manipulate victim Mick Carter on next week’s EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

She even raped him when he was 12 and he ended up fathering her daughter Frankie.

Katy arrived in the Square last night and she won’t take long in destroying Mick’s self-worth again as she seeks to protect her sick secrets.

When Mick confronts her about Frankie being his daughter, Katy stuns Mick when she insists he isn’t her father.

With Mick still struggling to accept that what she did to him was abuse, Katy will prey on his mental state.

She will then try to gaslight him into believing they never had any sexual encounters.

It will lead him into questioning everything that happened and deepen his issues even more.

But when Frankie demands a meeting with all of them – will she get the truth out of her mother?

Katy’s arrival in the Square causes chaos for Mick (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans horrified as Mick Carter is faced with abuser Katy

In last night’s EastEnders, Mick was left horrified as Katy arrived in Walford.

He had opened up to his mother Shirley about what he had been through, telling her about how Katy had broken the rules to help him as a child.

Mick was horrified to see Katy in the Square (Credit: BBC)

But Shirley failed to understand the undercurrent of what Mick was saying.

Instead she assumed that Mick wanted Katy to help him with his anxiety battle now – and she got her number and called her.

Arriving in the Square Katy stepped out of her cab in front of Mick and said simply: “Michael Carter.”

The scene had fans in shock and one said: “Oh God Mick just seen Katy on the square.”

Another said: “Omg it’s Katy what a duff duff. Bring on Monday now.

“A huge congrats to EE tonight for this epically written episode.”

What did you think of Katy's arrival?