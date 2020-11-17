EastEnders spoilers reveal Mick Carter will confide in Katy Lewis after struggling to come to terms with his childhood abuse.

The ex-landlord was left horrified when his abuser Katy turned up on the Square to set the record straight on Frankie.

It turns out Mick fathered Frankie when he was just 12, with Katy – his former care worker – grooming him.

Mick Carter turns to Katy Lewis for support on EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

But in an unusual turn of events, Mick will end up confiding in his abuser on the soap next week.

In the upcoming scenes, Linda and Max have a play date with their kids.

However, the pair are shocked when Mick turns up sporting a black eye.

Linda is desperate to know what happened to her husband, with Mick claiming he was mugged.

Mick walks in on Linda and Max’s playdate (Credit: BBC)

Mick is later surprised when Linda reveals Max is helping her with a new business idea.

Although Mick wants to convince himself that everything is fine, he can’t hide his emotions and avoids Linda by pretending to fall asleep.

The tormented father turns to Katy for support, admitting that seeing her has dragged up dark memories from his childhood.

But will she help him or take advantage?

Mick claims he was mugged to wife Linda (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: What happened between Mick and Katy?

The storyline has left viewers disgusted by Katy’s actions.

Last week she came to Walford after being called by Shirley.

After Mick demanded to know why she hadn’t told him about Frankie, Katy claimed her daughter wasn’t his.

She stated: “Don’t be ridiculous. I’d have thought you know your basic biology by now. You have to have sex to have a baby.”

Katy arrived on the Square last week (Credit: BBC)

Mick tried to remind Katy that they had a “relationship” the summer before she vanished. But Katy acted like she had no idea what Mick was on about.

In fact, she said their relationship was more like a mother and son.

Soap fans are desperate for Mick to know the truth, with some even urging the landlord to demand a DNA test.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Why doesn’t Mick ask for a DNA test to be done, which he should have done when Frankie first said she was his daughter, and settle the matter?”

