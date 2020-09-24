EastEnders SPOILERS: Max at war with Ian as he issues warning

EastEnders spoilers reveal Max and Ian are at war when Ian finds out about Max’s money troubles.

In the upcoming scenes Ian is determined to land a catering contract so hosts his business meeting at home in the hopes of impressing Sharmaine from the council with his hospitality skills.

But Sharmaine is unsettled by Ian’s enthusiasm.

Max tries to use Bobby’s idea to his advantage in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

However, when Bobby arrives to help his dad, Sharmaine discovers he is the Bobby Beale who has been setting up a “Lucy Beale Foundation.

Not wanting to miss an opportunity, Ian capitalises off Bobby’s idea.

But soon Max is storming in and having heard about Ian’s money problems from Linda, Max accuses Ian of stealing his business and life savings.

But things go from bad to worse when Max later threatens Ian. He tells him he wants his money back with interest or he will destroy him.

Max wants his money back (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders SPOILERS: Mick discovers Frankie has a dark secret

Will Ian find a way to pay him back?

EastEnders: Max shows support for Bobby amid war with Ian

Later, Max tells Bobby that he wants to offer his support for the Lucy Beale Foundation. He reveals he has called the Gazette in order to help spread the word.

Max wants to help Bobby with the Lucy Beale Foundation (Credit: BBC)

Read More: Strictly Come Dancing’s Maisie Smith: Everything you need to know

But Ian catches wind and warns Max to stop playing games with their family. Max denies doing so, but warns he will do soon if he doesn’t get his money.

Later, Bobby shows Ian his plans for the Lucy Beale fund when Ian gets news…

What is it?

Max Branning actor Jake Wood leaving EastEnders

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Jake Wood, who has played Max Branning for 15 years, would be leaving the soap.

Whilst EastEnders have kept quiet on Max’s exit storyline, it has been confirmed the door will be left open for him to return.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.