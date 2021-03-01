EastEnders spoilers reveal Martin Fowler struggles to cope after Ruby loses the baby.

Recently Ruby had been lying that she was pregnant, but she got a shock when she took a pregnancy test and learnt she was actually pregnant.

However https://www.entertainmentdaily.co.uk/eastenders/last week she was devastated when she learnt she lost her baby. The next day, she got into an altercation with former best friend Stacey and fell down the stairs of her club.

She later told Martin that Stacey was the reason she lost their baby.

In this week’s scenes despite Martin’s objections Ruby gets ready for work but she soon doubles over in pain.

Stacey feels awful about what happened (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Stacey is feeling awful after the incident and blames herself. Later at the hospital, the doctor tells Ruby she is haemorrhaging from her miscarriage and will need a procedure.

She is distraught and Martin is at a loss on how to support her. On his way home, Stacey approaches him and apologises for what happened.

EastEnders Spoilers: Martin lashes out at Kush

Later Stacey apologises to Ruby for the accident but she reacts by telling Martin and Kush it was Stacey who pushed her down the stairs.

Stacey is aghast and pleads that she didn’t do it.

Ruby says Stacey pushed her (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders SPOILERS: Sharon Watts throws dad Gavin’s ashes into the bin

Ruby then reveals to Martin that Stacey and Kush locked her in the office and made her do a pregnancy test.

Kush tries to explain but Martin won’t have it and punches his best friend.

Martin hits Kush (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders and Holby City star Belinda Owusu shows off huge baby bump as she reveals she is pregnant!

Later, Stacey’s daughter Lily confronts Ruby about her miscarriage, telling her it wasn’t Stacey’s fault.

Will Ruby tell Martin the truth? Or will she allow him to think Stacey pushed her?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Will you be watching this week’s EastEnders? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.