EastEnders spoilers reveal Stacey kisses Martin on Christmas Day. But will it end in a reunion for the two?

In the upcoming scenes Stacey receives her present from Martin and she is surprised by what he got her. But Martin pales when he realises his blunder.

Meanwhile Ruby is waiting at home with a surprise table full of food for Martin but he’s not answering his phone.

Later the Slaters are involved in a raucous family game when Ruby arrives and she agrees to stay. Soon Jean suggests they all go to the pub.

Stacey kisses Martin. But how will he react? (Credit: BBC)

Later Martin and Stacey leave The Vic together. She’s encouraged by his thoughtful gift and takes a chance on love.

Stacey moves in and kisses Martin. How will he react? Could this lead to a reunion for the former couple?

EastEnders: Stacey, Martin and Ruby

Stacey and Martin split up last year as he was trying to protect his wife from Ben Mitchell.

He told Stacey he slept with his ex-wife Sonia. But when Ben agreed Stacey could return, she didn’t want to come back.

Martin is now married to Ruby (Credit: BBC)

Over lockdown Martin began a romance with Stacey’s former best friend Ruby. But it was revealed Stacey had been stealing Ruby’s money as revenge for taking her husband.

Martin and Ruby quickly got married, leaving Stacey devastated.

Lacey Turner exit

Shortly after Stacey returned to Walford in September, it was reported in The Daily Star Sunday that actress Lacey Turner would be taking another extended break from the show.

Lacey is pregnant with her second child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lacey later announced that she is pregnant with her second child. In July 2019 Lacey and husband Matt Kay welcomed their first child, a daughter named Dusty.

For Christmas week EastEnders will air on Monday 21st at 8pm, Tuesday 22nd at 7.30 and Christmas Eve at 9pm.

Christmas Day will be a double episode at 9.10pm. There is also an extra episode on Boxing Day at 8.45pm on BBC1.

