EastEnders spoilers reveal that Lucas Johnson and his daughter Chelsea Fox will be returning to Walford on Christmas Day.

Earlier this year it was announced that Chelsea, who was last seen in 2010, would be making her way back to Walford. But actress Zaraah Abrahams would be taking over the role from original actress Tiana Benjamin.

Denise’s daughter and killer ex-husband are coming back (Credit: BBC)

It was later revealed that Chelsea’s serial killer father Lucas Johnson would also be returning, with Don Gilet reprising his role.

EastEnders: Denise sees Lucas and Chelsea together

On Christmas Day lies and deceit will be exposed as Denise comes face to face with a ghost from her past – Lucas. But she’s concerned to see their daughter Chelsea is with him. What are they doing, and why are they together?

However Chelsea is equally dumbfounded to see her mum with Raymond.

Denise is shocked to see Lucas and Chelsea (Credit: BBC)

Later Denise arrives home and is rattled by her encounter with her criminal ex. As she explains what happened, there’s a knock at the door – it’s Chelsea.

Denise desperately warns her daughter that Lucas is extremely dangerous. But as they talk Kim notices Patrick has disappeared.

As he is fiercely protective over Denise, he wants to track down Lucas.

EastEnders: What did Lucas do?

Lucas first appeared in 2008 when Chelsea tracked him down. He turned to Christianity after a troubled past with addiction.

Eventually he got engaged to former flame Denise but his holier-than-thou façade soon started to slip when he left his ex-wife Trina to die.

Lucas committed several crimes (Credit: BBC)

Denise’s ex-husband Owen also became collateral damage in a memorable episode which ended with Lucas and Denise getting married.

Denise had no idea what Lucas was like, but when she eventually found out the truth, he framed his wife for the murders and faked her suicide.

Whilst Denise’s friends and family mourned her death, it was revealed in a big twist that she is still alive – Lucas had been holding her hostage in a derelict basement next door.

Eventually the full extent of Lucas’s crimes were revealed and he was arrested.

For Christmas week EastEnders will air on Monday 21st at 8pm, Tuesday 22nd at 7.30 and Christmas Eve at 9pm.

Christmas Day will be a double episode at 9.10pm. There is also an extra episode on Boxing Day at 8.45pm on BBC1.

