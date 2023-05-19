Latest EastEnders spoilers have revealed that, as Lola’s final days approach, her grief-stricken friends and family rally around to make the end special.

But, with Ben struggling to accept the reality of the situation, there’s conflict between him and other members of the family. Can he come around for Lola in her time of need?

Lola prepares to join her family and friends back home in Walford (Credit: BBC)

Lola’s home

As the family prepare for Lola to come home from the hospital, Ben struggles to accept her prognosis. He wonders whether she should be coming back at all.

Returning home, Lola is greeted by the residents of Walford as they rally around for support. But it becomes clear that Lola’s condition has worsened.

As her speech becomes more slurred and the reality of her prognosis sinks in, Lola grows low and miserable. Withdrawing into herself, she refuses to see Janet and William.

Jay brings Lola home (Credit: BBC)

Lola’s family and friends struggle to accept Lola’s prognosis

Meanwhile, Honey struggles to deal with her own complicated emotions, and shares her worries with Phil. He suggests that Janet revise for her GCSEs at Peggy’s, away from the situation at home.

Then, after speaking with Phil and Bernadette, Jay reaches out to Reverend Mills. The Reverend pays a visit to Lola, sharing her religious outlook on death – comforting Lola in her time of need.

Phil implores Ben to stop being selfish and go to Lola (Credit: BBC)

Ben lashes out

Ben lashes out at Honey and Billy, accusing the family of accepting Lola’s prognosis too readily. At the Arches, Jay confronts Ben over his outburst, leaving Ben even more furious.

Later, Phil speaks to Ben about his own mum, Peggy. He begs his son to stop being selfish and be there for Lola in her time of need.

The ladies – and Rocky – of Walford try to make Lola’s final days special (Credit: BBC)

As the family gather in Lola’s bedroom, guilty Ben heads over to No.18 to apologise for his actions. But afterwards, he leaves a voicemail for Dr Washington – requesting help. Later, he meets with Dr Washington to discuss a new treatment option available in America.

Afterwards, he heads back to No.18 to attend the ladies’ day party that Jay, Denise and Kim have arranged for Lola. After causing a scene, he leaves. Kathy and Callum head home to try and force him to accept the reality of the situation. But will he listen?

