EastEnders Spoilers: Lola under pressure as she faces another heartbreaking decision

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, there’s further agony for Lola as she is forced to make yet another heartbreaking decision in her cancer battle.

Lola recently learned that her brain tumour is inoperable – and ultimately fatal.

However, daughter Lexi still hasn’t been told about Lola’s condition.

As Lola’s treatment takes its toll, she is forced to make the decision to come clean to Lexi.

How will the youth react to the heartbreaking news?

Lexi doesn’t know the truth about her mum (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Lola continues hiding the truth from Lexi

It’s the day of Lola’s first radiotherapy appointment.

She continues to hide the truth from Lexi about her terminal prognosis.

Meanwhile, Billy struggles to stay strong for Lola.

However, when Freddie catches him breaking down, Billy is forced to reveal that Lola’s not well.

After some words of wisdom and encouragement from Freddie, Billy takes Lola to her appointment.

Meanwhile, Ben is concerned about keeping Lexi in the dark as Lola struggles with the side-effects of her treatment.

Jay, Billy and Ben encourage Lola to tell Lexi she still has cancer but she snaps and storms off.

Ben follows her, and pressures Lola into telling Lexi what’’ going on.

He warns her that Lexi will pick-up on it sooner or later anyway.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022 – vote for Best Soap now

Ben urges Lola to tell Lexi the truth (Credit: BBC)

Lexi uncovers the truth

As predicted, Lexi’s suspicions grow.

When a letter arrives for Lola, she takes it to read.

Later, Lola later gets an alarming call – Lexi never showed up to school.

Lola, Jay and Ben eventually find Lexi in the park.

Lexi shows them the letter, outlining Lola’s treatment. She knows the truth about Lola’s cancer.

Stealing one of her mum’s letters, Lola uncovers the truth herself (Credit: BBC)

Lola comes clean

At home, Lola admits the truth to a concerned Lexi.

Lola tries to cheer Lexi up and takes her out for the day.

Later at The Vic, Lola worries as Lexi is angry at her.

She is further upset when Janine says some harsh words about Lola’s parenting.

Is she in a fit state to defend herself from Janine’s jibes?

How will Lexi cope with Lola’s tragic prognosis?

Read More: Who is in the cast of EastEnders 2022? Meet the full line-up

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!