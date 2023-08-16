EastEnders spoilers tonight: Linda drops a baby bombshell on Alfie

Tonight’s EastEnders spoilers (August 16) see Linda surprise Alfie with a baby bombshell before he heads back to hospital for his results.

Elsewhere, Eve has her date, Denise tries to help Suki and Freddie does some matchmaking…

Read our full EastEnders spoilers for tonight below…

Linda’s decision to look into custody of Mick’s baby is shut down by mum Elaine (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Linda’s baby bombshell

Alfie tries to distract himself from his health fears by providing support to Linda, who is trying to decide if she should fight for custody of Janine and Mick’s baby.

Alfie agrees to meet the solicitor with Linda as Elaine and George quickly rubbish the idea. Later, Tommy spots Alfie getting a cab to the hospital – will his worst fears be confirmed?

Back in the Square, Alfie gets drunk at Peggy’s and falls out with Phil, before heading to The Vic to apologise to Linda for missing the meeting. Linda notices Alfie is not his usual self, but he brushes it off.

Alfie’s seen by Tommy as he heads to the hospital (Credit: BBC)

Eve’s date with ‘Amanda’

Stacey sees Eve has a date later with Caz – who is posing as Amanda – when Eve leaves her phone unattended. However, Eve insists she can’t go when Stacey is spooked by another letter from her stalker.

Later, Stacey insists Eve must go and lends Eve a new outfit to wear for the date. The date is awkward and Eve goes to leave before Amanda stops her in her tracks and reveals her true identity. So who is the mystery Caroline – and how will Eve react when she finds out who she really is?

Freddie tries to matchmake Anna and Bobby (Credit: BBC)

Suki’s pamper session takes a turn

Meanwhile, Vinny convinces Suki to attend a pamper session at Fox & Hair after Suki opens up about her low mood. At the salon, Denise gives Suki a head massage, but her good intentions are wasted after she makes a discovery that leads to awkward questions.

Elsewhere, Freddie tries to play matchmaker between Anna and Bobby by bowing out of their party planning meeting. But when Bobby tries to pretend he’s someone he’s not, Anna makes her excuses and says she’s got to work.

