EastEnders spoilers: Martin questioned by police over Lily pregnancy as she drops another bombshell

Lily Slater’s pregnancy in EastEnders will spark Martin Fowler being questioned by police.

The market stall trader has no idea his surrogate daughter is pregnant.

Martin Fowler will be questioned by police next week in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Viewers watched last week as Lily was discovered to be pregnant aged just 12 at hospital.

She was rushed to hospital after collapsing in a carbon monoxide leak.

But at the hospital she kept complaining of stomach pains, leading doctors to performing an ultrasound.

It was then discovered that she is expecting a baby.

A social services and police investigation was launched to ensure Lily is not a victim of abuse.

However she begged her mum to keep the news from Martin.

EastEnders: Lily pregnancy spoilers

And while some fans thought that was suspicious – Lily later revealed the truth about who the father of the baby is.

Opening up to her mum, Lily revealed she had slept with Ricky Jr.

Claiming they were “bored”, she told Stacey that Ricky can never know either.

And while Stacey promised to keep her daughter’s confidence – that is all set to be tested when the police arrive next week.

They are determined to get the truth.

Next week, Stacey calls a family meeting to reveal Lily’s pregnancy before the investigators but can’t get hold of Martin.

Meanwhile, Sharon summons Martin home when the police arrive to interview him.

Martin is horrified to be told that Lily is pregnant.

The Slaters are shell-shocked, and Lily’s ashamed as Martin barges in and rages at Stacey.

Neither notices Lily slipping out, and soon, the whole family is out searching for her.

During the police interview with Alfie and Freddie, the young Slater lets slip that Stacey knows the identity of the baby’s father.

Stacey and Jean try to keep brave faces on in front of Lily, who can see something is wrong.

It was revealed that Lily is pregnant this week in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Pregnant Lily Slater drops another bombshell

When the police arrive early, Stacey swears to Lily that she can trust her and hides her in the kitchen.

Later, Martin broaches the subject of an abortion with Lily, but she drops a bombshell. What is it?

While Martin spends time with sullen Lily, Stacey heads to work and rants at Eve about the Panesars putting their rent up.

Things get worse when the bap van breaks down, and Stacey worries at the expense.

Later, Lily overhears Stacey telling Jean that she’s not sure how they’ll get through this.

But what bombshell has Lily dropped on her dad?

