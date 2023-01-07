Lily Slater looks scared and Martin Fowler raging in EastEnders
Soaps

EastEnders spoilers: Martin questioned by police over Lily pregnancy as she drops another bombshell

Things take a shock turn next week

By Entertainment Daily

Lily Slater’s pregnancy in EastEnders will spark Martin Fowler being questioned by police.

The market stall trader has no idea his surrogate daughter is pregnant.

Martin Fowler looks scared in EastEnders
Martin Fowler will be questioned by police next week in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Viewers watched last week as Lily was discovered to be pregnant aged just 12 at hospital.

She was rushed to hospital after collapsing in a carbon monoxide leak.

But at the hospital she kept complaining of stomach pains, leading doctors to performing an ultrasound.

It was then discovered that she is expecting a baby.

A social services and police investigation was launched to ensure Lily is not a victim of abuse.

However she begged her mum to keep the news from Martin.

EastEnders - Lily Is Pregnant (Sunday 1st January 2023)

EastEnders: Lily pregnancy spoilers

And while some fans thought that was suspicious – Lily later revealed the truth about who the father of the baby is.

Opening up to her mum, Lily revealed she had slept with Ricky Jr.

Claiming they were “bored”, she told Stacey that Ricky can never know either.

And while Stacey promised to keep her daughter’s confidence – that is all set to be tested when the police arrive next week.

They are determined to get the truth.

Next week, Stacey calls a family meeting to reveal Lily’s pregnancy before the investigators but can’t get hold of Martin.

Meanwhile, Sharon summons Martin home when the police arrive to interview him.

Martin is horrified to be told that Lily is pregnant.

The Slaters are shell-shocked, and Lily’s ashamed as Martin barges in and rages at Stacey.

Neither notices Lily slipping out, and soon, the whole family is out searching for her.

During the police interview with Alfie and Freddie, the young Slater lets slip that Stacey knows the identity of the baby’s father.

Stacey and Jean try to keep brave faces on in front of Lily, who can see something is wrong.

Lily Slater in hospital on EastEnders
It was revealed that Lily is pregnant this week in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Pregnant Lily Slater drops another bombshell

When the police arrive early, Stacey swears to Lily that she can trust her and hides her in the kitchen.

Later, Martin broaches the subject of an abortion with Lily, but she drops a bombshell. What is it?

While Martin spends time with sullen Lily, Stacey heads to work and rants at Eve about the Panesars putting their rent up.

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

Things get worse when the bap van breaks down, and Stacey worries at the expense.

Later, Lily overhears Stacey telling Jean that she’s not sure how they’ll get through this.

But what bombshell has Lily dropped on her dad?

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

EastEnders Lily Slater Martin Fowler

Trending Articles

Prince Harry holding a microphone
Prince Harry book: Duke ‘looks keen to retreat with haunted eye expression’ in photos
Dave Myers posing with his wife Lil
Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers on his guilt as anger ‘spills over’ into relationship with wife Lil
Alison Hammond looking shocked and Dr Zoe on This Morning today
This Morning fans slam show for ‘gross’ video in doctor segment: ‘Did we need to see that?’
Split image of Prince Harry and King Charles
Prince Harry news: Royal set for ‘wake-up call’ amid claims King Charles’ coronation will act as ’turning point’
Jacob and Leyla looking tense in Emmerdale
Emmerdale spoilers: Jacob lies to the police to protect Leyla as she’s cast out from the family
Kate Garraway on GMB today, her daughter Darcey at event
Kate Garraway rushed daughter to A&E in latest family drama