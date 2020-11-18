EastEnders spoilers reveal Lauren Branning’s house in New Zealand catches fire and leaves her homeless. Could this lead to her returning to Walford?

In next week’s scenes Peter gets a call from his the mother of his child in New Zealand. She tells him there has been a fire in her house and has no where to live.

Peter goes to Ian for financial help after finding out Lauren and Louie have no where to live (Credit: BBC)

Peter pleas with Ian to help out financially but he insists Lauren doesn’t want Max to find out. Will Lauren be forced to come back to Walford?

EastEnders: Peter makes a shock discovery

Later, Ash notices something is up with Peter and asks what’s what’s wrong. He shows her an email he found on Ian’s laptop – It’s Ian’s will, Peter isn’t included in it, but Bobby is.

Furious about his discovery, Peter begins punishing a clueless Bobby for being in his dad’s will. But after some harsh words from Ash, Peter apologises to his brother and explains why he is upset.

Peter begins punishing a clueless Bobby for being in his dad’s will (Credit: BBC)

Later, Kathy tells Peter he needs to forgive Bobby as he would do anything for him. Peter agrees and soon gets an idea – he tries to persuade Bobby that Lucy would want to use the foundation money to help the family.

Meanwhile, Ian is questioned by a Walford Gazette journalist. But he deflects and starts talking about Suki’s dodgy dealings.

Kheerat later warns Peter that Ian isn’t clever messing with his family (Credit: BBC)

Kheerat later warns Peter that his old man isn’t clever messing with his family. But Peter concedes that his dad is nothing to do with him. Kathy spots the exchange and gives Peter some advice.

Will he listen to his nan?

Jacqueline Jossa on returning as Lauren

Lauren was last seen in 2018 after the funeral of her sister Abi.

Actress Jacqueline Jossa has previously teased a return to EastEnders.

Jacqueline Jossa played Lauren Branning in EastEnders from 2010 until 2018 (Credit: BBC)

During an Instagram Q&A earlier this year, the former I’m A Celeb winner was asked if she would ever return to the BBC soap.

Jacqueline responded saying: “Maybe one day. I loved my time on the show.”

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

