EastEnders spoilers: Lauren lashes out at Linda after Dot’s funeral?

In EastEnders spoilers next week, there’s a showdown between Walford residents when Lauren Branning returns to the Square.

Facing off with Linda, Lauren confronts the woman she holds responsible for breaking her dad’s heart.

How will Linda react to Lauren’s return?

Lauren has returned to the Square to pay her respects to Dot (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Lauren returns to Walford

It’s the week of Dot’s funeral, and the Walford legend’s friends and family have gathered to pay their respects.

Among the returning faces is Lauren Branning.

She joins Ricky, Jack and Sonia before the funeral.

Together, they reminisce over their memories of Dot.

However, not everyone is happy to see Lauren back in Walford.

Linda’s heart is in her mouth when she sees Lauren again.

Linda cheated on husband Mick with Lauren’s dad, Max.

She then fell pregnant with Max’s child.

When she called off their affair, Max was left heartbroken, and disappeared from the Square.

Linda comes face-to-face with Lauren in the Vic (Credit: BBC)

Lauren confronts Linda

With Linda already unsettled by Lauren’s return, she is wrong-footed when Lauren confronts her in the Vic.

Lauren has a go at Linda for breaking Max’s heart.

How will Linda react in response to Lauren?

Will manipulative Janine use Lauren’s fury as ammunition against love rival Linda?

Lauren’s return causes more stress for Linda (Credit: BBC)

How and why did Lauren leave EastEnders?

Lauren was last seen on EastEnders in 2018.

Lauren left the Square after the death of her sister Abi, who fell from the roof of the Queen Vic.

After Abi’s funeral, Lauren and her son Louie left Walford to start a new life in New Zealand.

Jacqueline has reprised her role as Lauren for the episodes surrounding Dot’s funeral.

She has previously has spoken in the past about wanting to return to the show.

Could Jacqueline and Lauren return to EastEnders for good?

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best Soap Villain now!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

Would you like to see Lauren return to EastEnders full time? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!