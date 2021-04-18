EastEnders has revealed the plan Kush Kazemi has to escape Walford with Whitney and Arthur.

Last year, it was revealed that actor Davood Ghadami would be leaving EastEnders.

Kush exits EastEnders this week (Credit: BBC)

A BBC spokesperson said: “We can confirm Davood will be leaving EastEnders when his contract comes to an end next year.

“Davood has been a wonderful addition to EastEnders and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Last year, Kush ended up taking part in a robbery with the Mitchells and his girlfriend at the time, Kat.

However when the police turned up, Kush was the only one caught.

He agreed to take the full blame, but last week he decided he wasn’t going to take the rap for everything.

He announced that he wasn’t the only one involved in the robbery and threw the Mitchells under the bus.

Kush Kazemi is planning to leave with Whitney and Arthur (Credit: BBC)

When he returned home, he told his fiancée Whitney that he wasn’t going to throw their future away.

But in exchange for his freedom, he would have to give evidence for a bigger investigation into the Mitchells.

Although Kush would be free, he explained that he and Whitney needed to leave Walford to get away from the Mitchell family.

Spoiler pictures show him readying to leave with Whitney and his son, Arthur.

But will they make it out? Or will the Mitchells get to him first? Could Gray Atkins take him out to stop Whitney from leaving?

Will Gray take revenge and stop Kush from leaving with Whitney? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders’ Kush Kazemi exits as Davood Ghadami joins Holby City

However he leaves, fans shouldn’t feel too sorry for actor Davood Ghadami.

He has already landed a new role – at Holby City.

The actor will be playing Eli Ebrahimi in the BBC medical drama.

The official Holby Twitter account announced the news, writing: “Too excited for words! @DavoodGhadami is joining #HolbyCity as Eli Ebrahimi, Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon.”

Holby and EastEnders fans are thrilled by the news.

One wrote: “Amazing news! Woohoo!”

A second tweeted: “Ooh fabulous! Exciting!”

A third said: “Hooray, he will be great.”

