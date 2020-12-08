Kheerat Panesar will find himself in danger on EastEnders this Christmas, as police find Ian Beale’s blood in his van.

Ian was left for dead on the floor of the Queen Vic following a brutal attack on the BBC One soap last week.

But while there may be a long-list of potential attackers, Kheerat soon becomes a main suspect.

EastEnders’ Kheerat Panesar becomes a main suspect (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Did Kheerat Panesar attack Ian Beale?

On the soap next week, Jack visits Suki and Kheerat to tell them the blood found in his van belongs to Ian.

Following their meeting, Kheerat manages to get his hands on CCTV from the Minute Mart, but he soon realises something isn’t right.

Suki was previously confirmed as a main suspect after Ian exposed her to the Walford Gazette.

But did Suki and Kheerat attempt to bring down Ian together?

Kheerat and Suki are both suspects (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Who are the main suspects to Ian’s attack?

EastEnders recently confirmed the eight suspects in Ian’s brutal attack.

Soon after the attack, Tina was seen back at Gray’s washing blood from her hands and face.

The soap then gave fans a glimpse of what else had happened on the Square that night.

Rainie Highway was caught rushing through Walford after Ian had ruined her chances of being a mother again.

Ian was left for dead in the Queen Vic (Credit: BBC)

Her husband Stuart was then seen burning something at the allotments.

Ian’s brother Ben could be seen leaving the pub where Ian had been attacked.

Peter Beale, still furious at his dad, appeared to be nursing his own wounds looking bloodied and bruised.

His brother Bobby looked to be suffering from a mental health episode in an alleyway after Peter tried to convince him to kill Ian.

However, Max Branning could be seen looking like he had taken revenge on Ian for his blackmail attempts.

Suki and Kheerat are also in the frame.

Elsewhere on the soap, there’s love in store for Honey Mitchell and Jay Brown.

Meanwhile, Christmas Day is far from merry for Denise when she comes face-to-face with her killer ex, Lucas.

