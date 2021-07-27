EastEnders SPOILERS: Keegan cheats on Tiffany with Dotty?

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Keegan finds out who’s been giving Bernie the diet pills.

But as ends up drinking with Dotty, will he cheat on Tiff?

In next week’s scenes, Tiffany obsessively checks her face in the mirror.

Tiffany keeps checking her face (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Keegan has a chat with Vinny about Dotty. Afterwards Keegan confronts Dotty about the way she’s treating him.

Later Karen tries to get Bernie to eat, but Bernie is worried about putting on weight and secretly pops a diet pill.

She thanks Tiffany for sorting them out for her and Tiff ducks off to another appointment.

EastEnders spoilers: Bernie collapses

Later Bernie is feeling faint and ends up collapsing.

Keegan quickly rushes to Bernie’s aid while Gray calls an ambulance.

A frantic Rainie soon appears. Later when Bernie asks what medication she’s on, she’s forced to admit she’s been taking diet pills.

Keegan is furious with Tiffany (Credit: ITV)

Keegan is shocked as Bernie adds that it was Tiffany that got the pills for her.

Keegan is furious with his wife for giving Bernie the diet pills and getting more cosmetic work done.

Meanwhile Tiffany’s infection is starting to get worse.

Keegan cheats on Tiffany?

At the club, Dotty confronts Vinny for telling Keegan about them, but Vinny takes the opportunity to reveal his true feelings for her, leaving Dotty feeling awful.

Later Keegan goes to the club to pick up his wages from a drunk Dotty and she offers him a drink.

Will Keegan cheat on Tiffany? (Credit: BBC)

At home Tiffany is feeling even worse and calls Keegan. However Keegan ignores her call and at the club things start to heat up with Dotty.

Is Keegan going to cheat on Tiffany with Dotty?

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

