EastEnders spoilers: Keanu discovers the truth about what Sharon did

Latest EastEnders spoilers have revealed that Keanu Taylor is to uncover the truth about what Sharon did – helping Lisa Fowler to get daughter Peggy out of the country. With Keanu devastated at losing Peggy, he is determined to find out who assisted Lisa.

Last week’s episodes saw Sharon and Martin help Lisa to get Peggy out of the country before Keanu could force them to stay. Fearing that Keanu’s actions would destroy any hope of him getting proper access in the future, Sharon decided to assist Lisa in her escape from the UK.

But, as Keanu discovers Sharon’s part in the getaway, the truth is revealed. But how will Keanu react?

Can their relationship survive this betrayal? Read our EastEnders spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Having lost his daughter, Keanu is desperate to get her back again (Credit: BBC)

Keanu struggles to accept his loss

Distraught at losing his daughter, Keanu desperately seeks any means to get Peggy back. Elsewhere, Martin warns Sharon that Keanu has approached Eve’s friend to launch a legal battle.

However, Keanu is heartbroken when he learns that he’ll struggle unless Peggy is in the country. Otherwise, he’ll be forced to fight the Portuguese courts, which could take years.

How will Keanu react when he learns that Martin and Sharon conspired to help Lisa escape? (Credit: BBC)

Keanu is on the warpath

Still devastated, Keanu goes to see Karen. She suggests that someone in the house may have helped Lisa to take Peggy. But who?

Sharon’s misdeeds are about to come to light (Credit: BBC)

Keanu immediately suspects Martin and throws him out of the house. However, he later stumbles across a voicemail from Lisa on Sharon’s phone.

How will Keanu react when he discovers the extent of Sharon’s betrayal? Will he forgive Sharon? Or set out to punish her? Is this the end of Sheanu?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

