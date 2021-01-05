EastEnders spoilers reveal Katy is reported to the police. But who turned her in?

Recently Mick realised that Katy had sexually abused him as a child and told his wife Linda what happened.

In next week’s scenes, the Carter family worry that Tina won’t show up for her hearing and how it will look. But Gray puts on a front telling them that Tina might surprise them.

Gray sends a text from Tina’s phone (Credit: BBC)

Later he sends a text from Tina’s phone.

EastEnders: The police arrive looking for Katy

Meanwhile Frankie tells her mum that she deserves everything that’s coming to her. Soon Katy is horrified when the police come knocking.

The police show up for Katy (Credit: BBC)

She sneaks out and shows up at Mick’s house but he orders her to leave. Mick tells Katy that he hasn’t called the police and is sure Katy hasn’t either.

Katy changes tactic and once again begins to manipulate the situation. But as Mick tells her some home truths, they are both shocked to see Shirley there…

Shirley overhears Mick and Katy (Credit: BBC)

What will happen to Katy? Will she be arrested?

Linda is determined to help Mick

Later Mick is worrying as he can’t handle the thought of other people knowing what happened to him. But Linda is determined to fix things.

At the Prince Albert, Ben finds Callum and Frankie drinking. Ben’s concerned and warns Frankie about the fight she got in last time.

Meanwhile Shirley is shocked to see that Linda has know about Mick for a while. Linda tells her that they need to be there for him.

Linda wants to help Mick (Credit: BBC)

Later Linda is at The Vic when Max spots her. He’s desperate to understand what’s going on and why they ended.

Shirley continues in her search for Tina much to Gray’s dismay. Mick finds out about Tina’s text and is shocked.

Linda knows there’s something she can do to help and texts Max.

