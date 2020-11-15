EastEnders character Kush Kazemi will be recruited into taking part in a car robbery heist by girlfriend Kat Slater.

The BBC soap has revealed a series of first-look images showing the moment Kush is drawn into Kat’s dangerous plan.

Kat has been forced to take the drastic action after Kush’s gambling addiction pushed the family to the brink.

He bet away their home and all his money and left them with a huge rent increase from landlord Suki Panesar.

Kat reveals she’s picked Kush Kazemi to do the job (Credit: BBC)

What will happen to Kush in EastEnders next week?

Next week, Kat will go head-to-head with Phil Mitchell when she believes he could betray her and take the proceeds for himself.

Read more: EastEnders: Ian Beale for ‘shock attack whodunnit’ as Adam Woodyatt exits?

With tensions running high, Kat has to find a driver fast – and she chooses Kush despite having originally rejecting him.

But realising how vulnerable he is, she gets cold feet and calls the job off.

She worries that she will be caught in the building while the others take the cars.

Phil and Shirley are stunned at Kush being picked for the job (Credit: BBC)

Phil horrified at Kat picking Kush for the heist

However, when Ben Mitchell talks her through the potential rewards, the temptation proves too much to resist.

We can confirm Davood will be leaving EastEnders when his contract comes to an end next year.

He convinces her that the plan is foolproof – like taking sweets from a baby.

But when she turns up for the job with Kush, Phil, Ben and Shirley are stunned.

Kush has gambled the Slaters’ home away (Credit: BBC)

With no choice but to go ahead, Phil and Ben head out, leaving Shirley and Kush on stake out.

The pair are tasked with making a distraction to give Ben and Phil the chance to swoop in – but will they be successful?

As the heist begins, the soap’s spoilers have revealed there will be “dangerous consequences” as it all doesn’t go to plan.

EastEnders Kush Kazemi actor Davood Ghadami axed

EastEnders star Davood Ghadami, who plays Kush, has become the latest star revealed as leaving the BBC soap.

The actor has played market stall trader Kush Kazemi for six years – but bosses have decided to axe the character.

An insider told Metro: “Bosses have a huge plot planned, but although Davood was told in January, his departure is not for a very long time yet.

Read more: EastEnders SPOILERS: Tiffany Butcher warns Stuart and Rainie over surrogacy deal

“In fact Kush will be on screen until well into 2021. It’s a shame and he will be missed by everyone at Elstree but sometimes the cost of having a big storyline means losing big characters.”

The news has been confirmed by a BBC spokesperson: “We can confirm Davood will be leaving EastEnders when his contract comes to an end next year.

“Davood has been a wonderful addition to EastEnders and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!