EastEnders SPOILERS: Karen prepares to leave Walford

In next week's EastEnders Karen prepares to leave Walford with her grandson Kayden. But will Sharon be able to let her son go?

Sharon left Kayden in the care of Karen a few weeks ago as she struggled to cope with the death of her eldest son Dennis. But now she has returned from her trip to Australia, it's become clear she's regretting her decision.

Sharon has spent some time with her baby since being back (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

In upcoming episodes, Sharon is left conflicted when Karen tells her she won't be leaving until later in the day so there's time for her to say goodbye to Kayden.

Later on, Lola and Billy become concerned as Sharon tells Will he can help himself to Dennis's belongings. Worried, Billy shares with Sharon the difficult reality about Kayden.

Karen prepares to leave Albert Square (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders fans go wild as Stacey Fowler makes surprise 'return'

Sharon decides to go and say goodbye to her son.

Karen packs up

As Karen prepares to leave her home on Albert Square, Keegan talks to his mum and asks if he can move with her.

Keegan wants to leave with his mum (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Tiffany opens up about her relationship with Keegan to Denise. She soon reminds Keegan she's his wife and that she loves him. Will Keegan listen to her?

Why is Karen moving?

Sharon gave up Kayden as she struggled with the grief of losing Dennis (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders fans beg soap to give Keegan a break as his van is trashed

After Karen was left to look after Kayden, Sharon's friend Ian offered to help pay for Kayden's upbringing if she took the baby and moved away from Albert Square.

Ian then told her if she didn't leave, they would need to look at putting the baby into care. Not willing to let her grandson be taken away, Karen agreed to Ian's deal. But will Sharon change her mind about giving up Kayden?

EastEnders airs Monday at 8pm and Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

What do you think of this storyline? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.