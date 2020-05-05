EastEnders SPOILERS: Jean set to die after collapse?

EastEnders favourite Jean Slater could face yet another health battle - or even death - when she collapses with a seizure next week.

The cancer survivor has been acting oddly of late, which viewers know is down to her not taking her bipolar medication.

Kush has discovered she's missing her meds and in Tuesday night's episode (May 5) we saw him slip the tablets into her food.

Kush has tried to get through to Jean in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

What causes Jean's collapse in EastEnders?

But next week sees more drama for Jean as her behaviour gets stranger and she then collapses.

Kush is surprised when he finds out the police have turned up after Jean called them multiple times over Whitney's disappearance. This is in spite of the fact Whit has been returned home safe and well.

But Jean is on the warpath and wants answers from Whitney.

Jean is fuming and lays into Whitney in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

She tracks her down to the restaurant and accuses Whit of lying, insisting she has embarrassed her.

Shirley overhears the exchange and is confused, so she asks Kush what's up with Jean.

Kush confides in her what's really going on and how worried he is. Soon the pair are taking matters into their own hands...

Kush is really concerned (Credit: BBC)

Jean's mood swings continue to concern Shirley and Kush, who assume it's all down to the medication.

But they have no idea how unwell Jean is actually feeling.

As Jean explodes at Shirley over something small and storms off, Shirley is even more concerned.

However, when she and Tina manage to track Jean down later on they are horrified to find her having a seizure.

Will Jean be okay?

Jean has been very unwell - what's wrong this time? (Credit: BBC)

Or is she set for yet another health battle?

Jean Slater: cancer survivor

After beating cancer, Jean was distraught to lose her lover Daniel, who died hours after she was given the all-clear.

Daniel urged Jean to seize every day and "be more Jean" after he had gone, which she has been taking to extremes.

She fell out with Suki Panesar after discovering the latter was faking her own cancer diagnosis, and that's when she stopped taking her medication.

But is Jean's odd behaviour the result of her missing her meds or is something else going on?

Some fans fear she could have dementia after she called Whitney 'Stacey' on Monday night (May 4).

What is really wrong with Jean? Is it life-threatening? Could she have beaten cancer only to die because of something else?

EastEnders airs next week on Monday at 8pm and Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

