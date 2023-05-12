EastEnders spoilers: Jay gives Lola the ultimate day out as her death nears

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Jay gives Lola the ultimate day out as her death nears ever closer following some devastating news.

After Lola’s admitted to hospital following a decline in health, Jay tries to put a smile on Lola’s face by breaking her out of hospital.

As Jay gives Lola the ultimate day out, will the happy moment be tinted with sadness as Lola’s days are numbered in EastEnders spoilers?

Lola’s treatment isn’t working (Credit: BBC)

Lola gets some devastating health news

Next week, Kim arranges a karaoke party for Lola as she leaves the salon. However, things become too exhausting for Lola as she takes a step outside for a breather.

Everyone panics when they realise that Lola has gone missing and set out searching for her, with no idea where she could be.

Billy and Jay worry when they find Lola on the floor outside of the gym, all confused and disorientated. At home, Lola is frightened as her speech and mobility become impaired.

Waking up in the hospital, Lola weakens as Billy, Jay and Ben gather by her side. They’re all heartbroken when they learn that Lola’s palliative care treatment isn’t working.

Jay makes some magical memories for Lola (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Jay gives Lola the ultimate day out

Desperate to make some magical memories for Lola as she becomes weaker, Jay breaks her out of hospital and takes her on a day trip.

He decides to take her for a fun day out to the seaside, helping to push her wheelchair along on the beach.

On the trip, Lola spots a ruby necklace that she’d love to buy for Lexi’s 16th birthday. Spending time with Jay, Lola shares a meaningful and emotional moment with him.

But, as Lola’s health declines rapidly, will this be the last fun day out that she’s able to have before she passes away?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

