Latest EastEnders spoilers for next week suggest that there could be heartache in store for Janine as she takes a fall at the local tube station.

Janine’s fall is made particularly dangerous now that she is pregnant with Mick Carter’s child.

Could Janine lose the baby?

Read our EastEnders spoilers for next week’s episodes below.

Linda is left to fend for herself in a packed pub as Mick takes Janine to her pregnancy scan (Credit: BBC)

Janine winds Linda up about the pregnancy

As the week begins, Linda is left alone and run off her feet at The Vic while Mick supports Janine at her first baby scan.

Sharon steps up to help.

At the scan, Mick and Janine are overjoyed to see their child for the first time.

When Janine and Mick return to The Vic, Linda is blindsided to learn where the pair have been together.

Mick and Janine bond at the baby’s ultrasound scan… but horror is around the corner for Janine (Credit: BBC)

Later, Janine relishes the opportunity to rub Linda’s face in it, winding her up about the pregnancy.

Fuming, Linda storms off to meet her Community Payback Officer.

Janine also heads out, alone.

Walking down the steps of the tube station, she trips and falls.

Will the baby be okay?

In spite of their differences, Linda looks after Janine (Credit: BBC)

Linda accompanies Janine to the hospital

Later, Sharon tells Mick to be more sensitive around Linda about the pregnancy.

Meanwhile, on her way to meet with Community Payback Officer, Murray, Linda spots Janine with the paramedics.

Janine and Linda both try to call Mick but he has misplaced his phone amidst the madness of football playing at the pub.

In Mick’s absence, Linda puts aside her differences with Janine and accompanies her to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Murray arrives at The Vic looking for Linda.

When Shirley finds Mick’s phone, he is horrified to learn what has happened.

Will the baby survive Janine’s fall?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

