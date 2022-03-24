EastEnders spoilers for next week Stuart Bernie and Janine
Soaps

15 EastEnders spoilers including three returns, an exit and devastating health news

It's time for one EastEnder to say goodbye

By Carena Crawford
| Updated:

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal drama for the Highways as Stuart gets bad news about his cancer and Bernie returns.

As Bernie goes into labour, will she give up her baby?

Meanwhile, one resident is planning an exit, but will he tell his loved ones?

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

EastEnders Rainie is upset when Stuart buys more expensive supplements rather than go to the doctors
Stuart won’t listen to Rainie (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

1. Stuart refuses treatment

Stuart is still refusing medical care even though Rainie and Callum are united in convincing him to attend his hospital appointment.

However, Stuart instead heads off to meet Warren and buy more expensive supplements he believes will cure him.

With Rainie at breaking point, Callum begs his brother to go to the appointment for her sake.

Stuart eventually agrees, but what will the news be?

EastEnders Rainie pesters Karen over Bernie's whereabouts
Rainie begs Karen for answers (Credit: BBC)

2. Rainie questions Karen

Aware Bernie’s due date is any day now, Rainie is terrified she’s already had the baby.

Rainie quizzes Karen, who gives nothing away, leaving Rainie even more upset and stressed.

The doctor reveals to Rainie and Stuart his cancer has grown
The results aren’t good (Credit: BBC)

3. Stuart gets bad news

At the hospital the doctor tells an incredulous Stuart the cancer has grown and he needs immediate treatment.

But Stuart stands by his holistic approach and insists he’s got it all under control.

Will anyone make him see sense?

Stuart and Rainie are relieved when Bernie returns
Bernie is back (Credit: BBC)

4. Bernie returns

Heavily pregnant Bernie arrives at the Highways’ and says she’s still planning to give the baby to them. However, she wants her money as soon as the baby is born.

When she spots Stuart’s supplements she’s wants to know what they are for, but Rainie and Stuart cover.

Sonia accidentally reveals the truth about Stuart's cancer to Bernie
Sonia lets slip the news (Credit: BBC)

5. Bernie discovers the truth

Bernie is talking to Sonia in the Square when the nurse accidentally reveals Stuart has cancer.

She storms back to the flat and demands answers from the Highways.

Are Rainie and Stuart about to lose their baby?

Bernie's waters break as she confronts Rainie over Stuart
Bernie’s waters break in next week’s EastEnders spoilers (Credit: BBC)

6. Bernie goes into labour

Mid-argument, Bernie’s waters break and she goes into labour.

Wanting to calm the situation, Rainie lies to her Stuart is beating his cancer.

At the hospital, Karen arrives and Bernie gives birth to a baby boy.

Bernie can see how much the child means to emotional Rainie and Stuart so agrees to give them the baby.

7. Rainie comes clean

Rainie struggles with her lie and later returns to see Bernie alone.

She confesses the truth about Stuart refusing treatment and says she won’t let Bernadette give up the baby based on a lie.

What will Bernie do?

Stuart and Rainie are relieved when Bernie returns
Will Rainie get her baby? (Credit: BBC)

8. Bernie makes her decision

Following Rainie’s confession, Bernie has a lot of thinking to do.

Stuart and Rainie wait anxiously for her to make up her mind, but what will she decide?

EastEnders Vi returns
Can Vi help Stuart? (Credit: BBC)

9. Vi returns

Having heard about her great-grandson’s birth, Vi returns ready to meet him.

But she walks smack bang into the Highways at crisis point.

As Rainie explains what’s been going on with Stuart’s cancer, Vi is stunned and determined to fix things. Can she make Stuart see sense?

More EastEnders spoilers

Isaac finds out Sheree has had a heart attack
Will Isaac be back? (Credit: BBC)

10. Isaac’s exit after bad news

Isaac gets news that Sheree has had a heart attack in Trinidad. She wants him to go and help her recover.

Kim is convinced Sheree is lying and advises Isaac to stay in Walford.

However, Isaac decides to go to Trinidad, but fails to tell Lola his plans.

She soon finds out what’s going on and is furious, worried he won’t come back.

Isaac reassures her he will, but is he telling the truth?

Denise catches Chelsea having an appointment with the social worker
Denise wants to help (Credit: BBC)

11. Denise tries to change Chelsea’s mind

Denise catches Chelsea meeting a social worker about Jordan’s adoption and is desperate to change her mind.

She invites Chelsea over to watch Raymond play, but when Denise explains how much she loves Raymond, it only serves to make Chelsea’s resolve stronger.

Later, Chelsea is roped in to help with Mack and Mia, but will she waver in her decision?

Chelsea shows Whitney a worrying letter about Gray
Whitney wants to help Chelsea (Credit: BBC)

12. Chelsea gets worrying news from Gray

As she struggles over her adoption decision, Chelsea gets a letter about Gray.

The contents are worrying, and Whitney steps in and offers to move in with Chelsea so she can help out.

Kim attends the interview for Pearl's scholarship
Can Kim get Pearl a scholarship? (Credit: BBC)

13. Kim prepares for Pearl’s big moment

Kim is thrilled when Pearl gets a scholarship interview.

She ropes in Isaac, Lola and Patrick to watch her prepare for it, however she’s left stunned when Howie admits he switched the videos.

He insists he wanted to show Pearl’s real talents without all the extras and Kim is furious.

But as she heads to the interview, will she realise Howie did the right thing?

Janine returns and Mick is pleased in EastEnders
Janine’s back and Mick is thrilled (Credit: BBC)

14. Janine returns

Jay goes through plans for Tina’s funeral with the Carters, but Shirley is annoyed when Janine returns.

However, Mick is pleased to see her as he’s feeling the pressure of writing a eulogy.

He asks Janine to help him with the planning.

Kat is shocked to see Scarlett's social worker at the house
Will Kat crack? (Credit: BBC)

15. Kat under pressure

Following recent events Kat pays Phil and visit in prison

When she returns home, she’s shocked to see Scarlett’s social worker there to talk about the final hearing.

Is it all getting too much for Kat?

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Giovanni Pernice with Rose smiling
Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis delight fans as they share ‘very special’ news
Nick Knowles smiling and on DIY SOS
Nick Knowles delivers ‘sad’ news to DIY SOS fan with ‘heartbreaking’ plea
Arthur Emmerdale
Emmerdale: Has Arthur Thomas been recast? Does Alfie Clarke still play Arthur?
Phillip and Holly drinking wine on This Morning today
This Morning fans all make same complaint about Holly and Phil over booze segment today
The Queen in black with Prince Philip
The Queen ‘hopes to attend’ Prince Philip’s memorial as Palace issues update
MasterChef 2022 viewers threaten to 'switch off' over new format and inclusion of Gordon Ramsay
MasterChef 2022 viewers threaten to ‘switch off’ as series returns