15 EastEnders spoilers including three returns, an exit and devastating health news

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal drama for the Highways as Stuart gets bad news about his cancer and Bernie returns.

As Bernie goes into labour, will she give up her baby?

Meanwhile, one resident is planning an exit, but will he tell his loved ones?

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

Stuart won’t listen to Rainie (Credit: BBC)

1. Stuart refuses treatment

Stuart is still refusing medical care even though Rainie and Callum are united in convincing him to attend his hospital appointment.

However, Stuart instead heads off to meet Warren and buy more expensive supplements he believes will cure him.

With Rainie at breaking point, Callum begs his brother to go to the appointment for her sake.

Stuart eventually agrees, but what will the news be?

Rainie begs Karen for answers (Credit: BBC)

2. Rainie questions Karen

Aware Bernie’s due date is any day now, Rainie is terrified she’s already had the baby.

Rainie quizzes Karen, who gives nothing away, leaving Rainie even more upset and stressed.

The results aren’t good (Credit: BBC)

3. Stuart gets bad news

At the hospital the doctor tells an incredulous Stuart the cancer has grown and he needs immediate treatment.

But Stuart stands by his holistic approach and insists he’s got it all under control.

Will anyone make him see sense?

Bernie is back (Credit: BBC)

4. Bernie returns

Heavily pregnant Bernie arrives at the Highways’ and says she’s still planning to give the baby to them. However, she wants her money as soon as the baby is born.

When she spots Stuart’s supplements she’s wants to know what they are for, but Rainie and Stuart cover.

Sonia lets slip the news (Credit: BBC)

5. Bernie discovers the truth

Bernie is talking to Sonia in the Square when the nurse accidentally reveals Stuart has cancer.

She storms back to the flat and demands answers from the Highways.

Are Rainie and Stuart about to lose their baby?

Bernie’s waters break in next week’s EastEnders spoilers (Credit: BBC)

6. Bernie goes into labour

Mid-argument, Bernie’s waters break and she goes into labour.

Wanting to calm the situation, Rainie lies to her Stuart is beating his cancer.

At the hospital, Karen arrives and Bernie gives birth to a baby boy.

Bernie can see how much the child means to emotional Rainie and Stuart so agrees to give them the baby.

7. Rainie comes clean

Rainie struggles with her lie and later returns to see Bernie alone.

She confesses the truth about Stuart refusing treatment and says she won’t let Bernadette give up the baby based on a lie.

What will Bernie do?

Will Rainie get her baby? (Credit: BBC)

8. Bernie makes her decision

Following Rainie’s confession, Bernie has a lot of thinking to do.

Stuart and Rainie wait anxiously for her to make up her mind, but what will she decide?

Can Vi help Stuart? (Credit: BBC)

9. Vi returns

Having heard about her great-grandson’s birth, Vi returns ready to meet him.

But she walks smack bang into the Highways at crisis point.

As Rainie explains what’s been going on with Stuart’s cancer, Vi is stunned and determined to fix things. Can she make Stuart see sense?

Will Isaac be back? (Credit: BBC)

10. Isaac’s exit after bad news

Isaac gets news that Sheree has had a heart attack in Trinidad. She wants him to go and help her recover.

Kim is convinced Sheree is lying and advises Isaac to stay in Walford.

However, Isaac decides to go to Trinidad, but fails to tell Lola his plans.

She soon finds out what’s going on and is furious, worried he won’t come back.

Isaac reassures her he will, but is he telling the truth?

Denise wants to help (Credit: BBC)

11. Denise tries to change Chelsea’s mind

Denise catches Chelsea meeting a social worker about Jordan’s adoption and is desperate to change her mind.

She invites Chelsea over to watch Raymond play, but when Denise explains how much she loves Raymond, it only serves to make Chelsea’s resolve stronger.

Later, Chelsea is roped in to help with Mack and Mia, but will she waver in her decision?

Whitney wants to help Chelsea (Credit: BBC)

12. Chelsea gets worrying news from Gray

As she struggles over her adoption decision, Chelsea gets a letter about Gray.

The contents are worrying, and Whitney steps in and offers to move in with Chelsea so she can help out.

Can Kim get Pearl a scholarship? (Credit: BBC)

13. Kim prepares for Pearl’s big moment

Kim is thrilled when Pearl gets a scholarship interview.

She ropes in Isaac, Lola and Patrick to watch her prepare for it, however she’s left stunned when Howie admits he switched the videos.

He insists he wanted to show Pearl’s real talents without all the extras and Kim is furious.

But as she heads to the interview, will she realise Howie did the right thing?

Janine’s back and Mick is thrilled (Credit: BBC)

14. Janine returns

Jay goes through plans for Tina’s funeral with the Carters, but Shirley is annoyed when Janine returns.

However, Mick is pleased to see her as he’s feeling the pressure of writing a eulogy.

He asks Janine to help him with the planning.

Will Kat crack? (Credit: BBC)

15. Kat under pressure

Following recent events Kat pays Phil and visit in prison

When she returns home, she’s shocked to see Scarlett’s social worker there to talk about the final hearing.

Is it all getting too much for Kat?

