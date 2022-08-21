EastEnders SPOILERS: Jada’s exit revealed in drugs horror?

EastEnders looks to have revealed how Jada Lennox will leave Albert Square.

The teenage mother of the late Dennis Rickman’s daughter arrived in Walford last year.

Jada makes a shock decision in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers for next week

She was quickly taken in by Denny’s mum Sharon Watts and has been living with her ever since.

However bosses have decided to axe the character as part of a major cast shake-up.

Actress Kelsey Calladine-Smith will soon be leaving the soap, and now spoilers have hinted at how she will exit.

Next week things take a sinister turn with Jada as she’s accused of supplying drugs that leave Amy Mitchell fighting for her life.

Viewers will watch as Stuart Highway spirals out of control next week – and buys drugs.

However before he reaches rock bottom and takes them, he has second thoughts and hands the drugs over to Jada to stop himself.

EastEnders: Jada actress Kelsey Calladine-Smith axed

Jada means to get rid of them, but before she gets the chance to she goes to Denise’s birthday celebration.

There, the drugs fall out of her purse.

A horrified Denise confiscates them – but things take a shocking turn because of it.

Later with Amy desperate to impress Denzel, she steals the pills from Denise.

And more shockingly – she takes one.

Amy will be left fighting for her life in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Back at the house Denise discovers the drugs have gone and teams up with husband Jack to find them.

But as they hunt for the teenagers, they arrive just in time to see Amy collapsing after a bad reaction.

An ambulance is called and Amy is left fighting for her life as the other parents demand answers.

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

With Lily’s dad Martin Fowler convinced Denzel supplied them, he furiously demands answers from Howie.

However Lily then lets slip that Jada was the original source.

Will she be forced out of the Square for what she’s caused? Or will Stuart come to her rescue?

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.