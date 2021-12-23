EastEnders Gray finally caught by Whitney comp
Soaps

EastEnders spoilers: Is Gray FINALLY going down as Whitney finds evidence he’s a killer?

His time might finally be up...

By Carena Crawford
| Updated:

EastEnders spoilers reveal Gray Atkins might finally be about to get the punishment he deserves as Whitney Dean has found evidence he’s a killer.

After finding messages Chantelle wrote about her abusive husband, Whitney is determined to expose Gray.

But how far will she go? Is Gray’s time finally up?

EastEnders Dec 25 Gray on the phone as he waits for Chelsea on their wedding day
Is Gray’s time finally up in EastEnders? (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for January in all-new pics

EastEnders spoilers: What evidence has Whitney discovered?

Whit has been on the hunt for the truth since Gray’s former boss, Laura, warned her to stay away from Gray as he destroys women.

She knows Chantelle had a forum account on which she posted messages, but was struggling to figure out the password.

After Mia drew a picture of her mum and labelled it ‘Curly Queen’ Whitney worked out that was Chantelle’s login and quickly accessed her account.

And it’s fair to say was stunned by what she found: posts detailed the abuse Gray had put his wife through, both physical and mental.

EastEnders Whitney has a plan and she knows what she must do as she puts lipstick on in the mirror
Whitney has caught Gray out (Credit: BBC)

Will Whitney expose Gray in EastEnders?

After discovering the truth, Whitney realises Gray killed Chantelle.

She is then on a mission to expose his killer secret.

But as she tries to stop Chelsea marrying Gray before it’s too late, will she manage to persuade the bride-to-be her fiancé is a murderer?

Whitney comes up with a plan and puts it into action, but just how far will she go to prove Gray is a killer? Is he finally going to get caught out?

EastEnders Dec 25 Whitney confronts Chelsea with proof Gray killed Chantelle
Chelsea is stunned by Whitney’s accusations (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders issues statement on Rose Ayling-Ellis quitting reports

What happens next?

On Christmas Day as Chelsea prepares for her wedding, Whitney arrives and tells Chelsea Gray killed Chantelle.

As Gray waits for his bride at the venue, Chelsea is stunned by Whit’s revelation.

Will she believe what Whitney is telling her? Or will she choose Gray and go through with marrying him?

Is Chelsea in danger? Or will Gray finally, finally, be caught out?

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

kate garraway husband
Kate Garraway reveals Christmas plans with husband Derek Draper
Joe Swash on Celebrity MasterChef
Joe Swash’s health battle which made him fear ‘he was going to die’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Christmas card
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share first photo of daughter Lilibet on family Christmas card
Jay Blades engaged to partner
The Repair Shop star Jay Blades announces he’s engaged to partner Lisa
Claire King and Samantha Giles from Emmerdale comp
Emmerdale: Kim and Bernice’s love triangle disturbing fans after actresses’ real-life affair fallout – what exactly happened?
According to news reports, the Queen will spend Christmas with Prince Charles and Camilla at Windsor after Princess Anne 'dropped out'
The Queen will spend Christmas with Prince Charles and Camilla at Windsor