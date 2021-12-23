EastEnders spoilers: Is Gray FINALLY going down as Whitney finds evidence he’s a killer?

EastEnders spoilers reveal Gray Atkins might finally be about to get the punishment he deserves as Whitney Dean has found evidence he’s a killer.

After finding messages Chantelle wrote about her abusive husband, Whitney is determined to expose Gray.

But how far will she go? Is Gray’s time finally up?

Is Gray’s time finally up in EastEnders? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: What evidence has Whitney discovered?

Whit has been on the hunt for the truth since Gray’s former boss, Laura, warned her to stay away from Gray as he destroys women.

She knows Chantelle had a forum account on which she posted messages, but was struggling to figure out the password.

After Mia drew a picture of her mum and labelled it ‘Curly Queen’ Whitney worked out that was Chantelle’s login and quickly accessed her account.

And it’s fair to say was stunned by what she found: posts detailed the abuse Gray had put his wife through, both physical and mental.

Whitney has caught Gray out (Credit: BBC)

Will Whitney expose Gray in EastEnders?

After discovering the truth, Whitney realises Gray killed Chantelle.

She is then on a mission to expose his killer secret.

But as she tries to stop Chelsea marrying Gray before it’s too late, will she manage to persuade the bride-to-be her fiancé is a murderer?

Whitney comes up with a plan and puts it into action, but just how far will she go to prove Gray is a killer? Is he finally going to get caught out?

Chelsea is stunned by Whitney’s accusations (Credit: BBC)

What happens next?

On Christmas Day as Chelsea prepares for her wedding, Whitney arrives and tells Chelsea Gray killed Chantelle.

As Gray waits for his bride at the venue, Chelsea is stunned by Whit’s revelation.

Will she believe what Whitney is telling her? Or will she choose Gray and go through with marrying him?

Is Chelsea in danger? Or will Gray finally, finally, be caught out?

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

