EastEnders SPOILERS: Ian turns on Sharon after she rejects him

Ian Beale is set to turn on Sharon Watts after she rejected him in EastEnders.

Businessman Ian confessed undying love and devotion to Sharon, convinced she felt the same.

Ian’s humiliation turns to revenge next week (Credit: BBC)

However in an awkward scene, Sharon was forced to let him down as gently as she could.

Ian had told her: “I’ve been going over and over this but now that you’re actually here I’m all nerves.

“The thing is you actually said it yourself. These last few months have been amazing. Us here in our little sanctuary. You are such an amazing, kind, genuine person.

“Living together it’s made me see it clearly for the first time.”

He carried on: “I thought I’d had my share of happiness, but you light up my life and I don’t ever want to not have you close to me.

“I love you, and I know you feel the same way about me, I just know you do.”

Sharon rejected Ian in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

But Sharon’s face said it all, and she added: “I don’t. I wish I did, I truly do, but I’m sorry Ian I don’t love you.”

Ian was crushed, completely and struggled to look Sharon in the eye again.

And next week, as she tries to ignore what he said, things take a dark turn.

EastEnders’ Ian Beale humiliated after Sharon rejects him

After being humiliated when his son Peter sets him up on a dating app, Ian throws himself into work.

He is desperate to become head of the planning committee at the council and enlists a fellow councillor’s backing.

Sharon let Ian down gently (Credit: BBC)

However when it doesn’t go to plan, Sharon tries to step in and charm councillor Douglas to help Ian – but it backfires.

Instead of being grateful, Ian’s furious and moves the meeting elsewhere.

He later decides to put Sharon in her place and starts throwing his weight around.

Ian makes a series of unrealistic demands on Sharon and sets her impossible targets for the Vic.

And when she tries to argue against his petty revenge, Ian tells her she can either comply – or he’ll hire someone else to manage the pub for him.

Will he follow through with his threats?

