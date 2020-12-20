EastEnders’ Ian Beale is going to be found cowering under a table after ‘gunshots’ go off in the Queen Vic.

The owner of the pub can be seen crouching terrified of the noises in a new clip from Monday’s (December 21) episode.

Albert Square’s residents look shaken by the sounds, while Sharon and Kathy move in to help.

But as Sharon rushes to find her son Albie, Kathy finds Ian in the kitchen.

However, he isn’t in great shape.

Instead, he can be seen terrified behind the table in the kitchen. Has someone tried to shoot him?

Businessman Ian is having an awful Yuletide after someone tried to kill him earlier this month.

Now, back in the Square and on the road to recovery, Ian will realise that he’s very much alone.

The gunshots ring out in the Square (Credit: BBC)

And when Christmas Eve arrives, Ian is even more fearful of what will happen to him.

A shocking event will see him decide to take drastic action.

He decides that the only way he will survive is to run away and leave Walford for good.

When Christmas Day arrives, it’s clear Ian isn’t coping.

He has reached breaking point and can no longer cope with everything that is happening to him.

Ian Beale hides in the corner of the kitchen (Credit: BBC)

Who attacked EastEnders’ Ian Beale?

The soap originally revealed eight official suspects for Ian’s attack but it has been slowly ruling them out.

The suspects are Tina Carter, Max Branning, Suki Panesar, Ben Mitchell, Peter Beale, Bobby Beale, Rainie Cross and Stuart Highway.

But fans are convinced Ian’s new wife, Sharon, is responsible.

Kathy tries to comfort her son (Credit: BBC)

They think she discovered the truth about her son Denny’s death and plotted revenge with Dotty Cotton.

Writing on a Digital Spy forum, one fan said: “So many of us have a theory that Sharon is behind Ian’s attack, especially after her agreeing to marry Ian after all that business of ‘we will only ever be friends’.

“I would be shocked if Sharon didn’t have anything to do with it at this point. My theory is that she’s in on it with Dotty (who’s ‘gone off to Ireland’ – I feel like that scene was written in for a reason) and possibly one more person.

“I reckon Sharon ended up finding out the truth about Ian’s role in Denny’s death from Dotty and teamed up for revenge. Phil might have also been involved.

“I doubt Sharon would be the one to get her hands dirty – but I’m not sure if Dotty would either, maybe they hired a complete random to do it?

“Then she’ll get Ian to sign over The Vic to her in some sort of blackmail.”

