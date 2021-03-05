EastEnders spoilers reveal there’s panic when Janet Mitchell goes missing.

Things have been awkward over the last few months between Honey, Jay and Billy after Honey told Billy that she was dating Jay.

But will they be forced to pull together when Janet goes missing?

In next week’s scenes Jay tells Honey that things aren’t going well with him and Billy. It’s clear he still hasn’t accepted that he and Honey are together.

Later, when a talent scout, Amelia, introduces herself. She tells Billy that she’s looking for someone to front a commercial and she nods to Janet, leaving him chuffed.

Honey is hesitant about it at first but agrees if it’s what Janet wants then they will go to the audition.

Soon Jay and Billy are arguing over who will take Janet to the audition. Honey is left despairing as her boyfriend and ex-husband argue.

EastEnders spoilers: Janet goes missing

At the Minute Mart, Honey is having a chat to Whitney when she takes a nasty fall. After a hospital visit, Honey is recuperating as Jay arrives.

She tells him that she’s hurt her back. However a miscommunication means that neither Billy or Jay picked up Janet from her audition.

They head over to where the audition was taking place and they panic when they find the place empty.

Everyone starts to worry. Where is Janet?

Who are Janet’s parents?

Janet is the daughter of Billy and Honey Mitchell.

However this isn’t the first time that Janet has gone missing. In 2016, Janet ran off when she was in Phil’s care.

She was later found in The Queen Vic’s storeroom by Nancy Carter, who called Honey and Billy to tell them she was safe.

But will they be able to find her this time?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

