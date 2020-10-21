EastEnders’ Honey Mitchell is set to find herself involved in a terrifying ordeal after being spiked by newcomer Paul.

Following a successful first date with Paul, Honey willingly agrees for the pair to meet up again.

But it soon ends in disaster for the mum-of-two after he unknowingly spikes her drink.

Honey goes on a second date with Paul (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: How do Honey Mitchell and Paul meet?

Earlier this week, Honey, played be Emma Barton, and Jay, played by Jamie Borthwick, delivered a food parcel to number 89.

A guy named Paul answered, with the pair appearing to hit it off.

Paul and Honey met in this week’s episodes (Credit: BBC)

However, Honey was oblivious to his advances despite Paul’s apparent flirting.

After some convincing, Jay later told her she should ask him on a date.

EastEnders: Honey’s rocky romances

It certainly hasn’t been easy for Honey in the past.

She previously went through a tough break up with ex-boyfriend Adam, who cheated on her with Habiba.

Although she stayed with him, she finally had enough when she discovered he was cheating with someone else.

To add to her struggles, the lovable character also battled an eating disorder during their romance.

Honey was previously cheated on by ex-boyfriend Adam (Credit: BBC)

Despite her past struggles, EastEnders fans are keen to see Honey finally find happiness.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “I hope that Honey can find a new man. I think that she deserves somebody new and someone to make her happy. Her and Billy are ok but I don’t think they are genuine.”

Another added: “Poor Honey. She’s so sweet and lovely and deserves the world!”

A third tweeted: “Give honey some happiness please EastEnders.”

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

